Alternative schools being consolidated: OCSD moving all programs to Nix Ed Center

"These are some special kinds of kids we are talking about," Pelzer said. "They don't see things the way we see things. They don't want the normal stuff."

Dr. Debora Brunson also praised the district for reaching students "who do not function well in the regular setting."

"I would rather that we are proactive rather than have this large population of students because these are the students that usually become dropouts," she said.

Trustee R.L. Poppy Brown said the move will use "the resources to the best of everyone."

"These are people that were created just like we were," Trustee Vernell Goodwin said. "They just may be on a different path but heading in the same direction.

"We have to realize this consolidation is for our students," she said. "We make provisions when it is necessary."

The name of the new program housed under one roof will be the Transformation Academy for Learning and Life. It will consist of programs for students in grades 6-8; grades 9-10 and grades 11-12.

"In this day and age, we know that one size does not fit all," the current director of the district's Evening Academy alternative school program, LaKeisha Lawrence, said. "Alternatives are definitely needed."