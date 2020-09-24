Alternative schools being consolidated: OCSD moving all programs to Nix Ed Center

The Orangeburg County School District is planning to consolidate its alternative school instruction in a centralized location to better serve students requiring specialized educational services.
The district's board of trustees voted Tuesday to centralize the district's alternative school program at the Nelson C. Nix Education Center.
"I realized we had alternate settings in two parts of the district," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "What was most shocking to me ... is that last year we had students who were in the Holly Hill area that were middle school students that may not have had access to the program that was housed at the Starr Center because of transportation restrictions."
"All means all," Foster said. "It should not matter where you live, it should not matter how much money you have or don't have," he said. "Everybody deserves an opportunity if (they) fell behind to catch up."
"By bringing three programs together, it gives access to students across the county, but it also gives us an opportunity to leverage our resources," Foster said. "This is part of the consolidation process."
The center is located at 770 State Road off Magnolia Street and behind Nix Elementary School.
Currently, the district has three alternative school programs -- one operating at the Starr Center for Learning in Cope and two, the Orangeburg County Alternative Program and the Evening Academy, at The Technology Center in Orangeburg.
Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn questioned if the district would provide transportation for the students who live in the far eastern and western portions of the county to Orangeburg to participate in the program.
Foster said transportation in the past has been provided from Holly Hill to Orangeburg, but not from Holly Hill to the Cope Career Center.
"We will provide transportation to all students that qualify and need the services under this particular model and change in location," Foster said.
O'Quinn questioned the length and time of transport for students.
"It looks to me like what this consolidation is turning into is a centralized Orangeburg, and I guess the focus in the future will be to send all the children to Orangeburg," O'Quinn said. "If you are going to send children who are going to the alternative school from Holly Hill, Springfield, Norway to Orangeburg for something, who is going to stop us from sending children K through 12 from all these areas of the county to Orangeburg?"
"That was one of the protests I had against consolidation to start with, but I see this coming down the road," he said.
Trustee Vice Chair Betty Pelzer expressed her appreciation that the district is making the necessary changes to reach at-risk children who need different ways of instruction.
"These are some special kinds of kids we are talking about," Pelzer said. "They don't see things the way we see things. They don't want the normal stuff."
Dr. Debora Brunson also praised the district for reaching students "who do not function well in the regular setting."
"I would rather that we are proactive rather than have this large population of students because these are the students that usually become dropouts," she said.
Trustee R.L. Poppy Brown said the move will use "the resources to the best of everyone."
"These are people that were created just like we were," Trustee Vernell Goodwin said. "They just may be on a different path but heading in the same direction.
"We have to realize this consolidation is for our students," she said. "We make provisions when it is necessary."
The name of the new program housed under one roof will be the Transformation Academy for Learning and Life. It will consist of programs for students in grades 6-8; grades 9-10 and grades 11-12.
"In this day and age, we know that one size does not fit all," the current director of the district's Evening Academy alternative school program, LaKeisha Lawrence, said. "Alternatives are definitely needed."
The middle school program called Middle Grades Matter and Jump Start will be referral-based for students who are over age and struggling academically and reading at least on a fifth-grade level.
Students in the program will be required to attend summer school for six weeks.
The Refocus Academy is designed for ninth and 10th-grade retention students and over-age students who did not initially earn enough credits to receive promotion to grades 10 and 11.
Students at the Refocus Academy would work through summer school for six weeks at no charge for content and credit recovery.
Upon completion of the ninth grade, students would be promoted to grade 11 and 10th-grade students would be promoted to grade 12.
The academy would also educate students who have been referred by a district hearing officer for a disciplinary infraction in lieu of an expulsion. Social services and mentorship will be a part of the program as well as encouraging parental involvement.
Craig James, Refocus Academy director, said currently there are 114 students from the district's eight high schools that would qualify for the program. Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School has about 44 students and Lake Marion has about 31 students.
The program for 11th and 12th-grade students, formerly called the Evening Academy, will be renamed to Beyond the Bell. The program would be offered for students between the ages of 16-20.
Students will remain in the program until they meet the requirements for a high school diploma or the ability to go back to their home school.
Trustees voted 8-1 to implement the decision. O'Quinn voted in opposition.
Gifted and Talented
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Andress Carter-Sims noted the district has about 284 third-to-eighth-grade students and 188 in ninth through 12th grade in the Gifted and Talent Program.
The program has a referral and screening process with a testing window from Sept. 1-Oct. 2 for grades 2 to 8.
An application needs to be completed either by the school administrator, teacher or a parent. No application is needed if a student is referred by an administration or teacher.
"The application can be accessed on the district's website under quick links parent/student resources. The application can also be picked up at the child's school.
There are also tutoring opportunities available for the students.
Foster said the district will re-examine its Gifted and Talented Program to see where it can be streamlined and to ensure the delivery of instruction is on target for those students.
Facilities upkeep
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Robert Grant said the district has decided to repair the HVAC system at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School rather than replace it as a cost-saving measure.
The district had set aside about $5 million initially to replace the system. Grant estimates a repair of the system would cost about 20% of the $5 million with the other 80% going toward other capital projects.
The district has about $4 million to use toward capital projects from the sale of bonds.
The monies will be used around the district on roofing, HVAC, gym floors, paving, athletic facilities and maintenance of equipment. The district will also receive feedback from principals at schools about prioritizing needs.
Grant said a five-year capital project spending plan will also be generated following a complete facilities study.
"There are a lot of facility needs across this county," Foster said. "We need to take care of the buildings that we have."
Grant said the district has hired a new grounds vendor -- Accusweep. The company began Sept. 21.
The district's current grounds staff was relocated to different positions in the district, specially custodial positions.
In other business:
- Trustees congratulated Mellichamp Elementary School for being named as a National School of Promise by the National Institute of Excellence in Teaching.
The NIET announced the school had received the NIET School of Promise Award of $5,000.
The award recognizes the early success by Mellichamp in implementing NIET initiatives to improve teaching and learning.
Mellichamp, which has the highest poverty rate of any school in Orangeburg County at 91.5%, saw an increase in the percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations on state assessments for English, math, science and social studies. The school also retained all of its teachers from the previous school year.
Mellichamp is just one of two schools nationwide to receive the award this year.
- Former district superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson bid farewell to all those he worked with during his tenure in Orangeburg County. Since stepping down as superintendent, Johnson has served as a consultant for the district. His last day will be Sept. 30.
- Trustees also agreed 5-4 to schedule a grievance hearing with a school district employee regarding a legal personnel matter. The name of the employee was not disclosed. A date to meet with the aggrieved employee will be set at a later time.
- Trustees gave unanimous first reading to update the board's policy related to board operations, self-evaluations, powers and duties.
- Trustees were informed of the formation of small Superintendent Advisory Councils that will help provide district leaders feedback and ideas moving forward. Councils created will include one for students, one for teachers, one for parents, business organizations and faith leaders.
- Trustees approved the hire of one math and one English teacher, both at the middle school level.
