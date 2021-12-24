Alshon Jeffery and friends give toys to local kids

An estimated 150 kids were able to come and get toys for Christmas. Jeffery has also partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide meals Thursday for 100 homeless veterans in Greenville and the Midlands.

“It means a lot to give back to this community. … My friends and I wanted to do our part helping out,” Jeffery said of the event Wednesday. “We wanted to give back, especially at Christmas. With the virus, and people being out of work, hopefully this can make the holiday a little easier.”