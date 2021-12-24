 Skip to main content
Alshon Jeffery and friends give toys to local kids

122221 AlshonAndFriends.jpg

Alshon Jeffery poses with a trailer full of toys for local kids.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

NFL wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, a former Calhoun County High School and University of South Carolina standout, filled a U-Haul trailer with toys for kids in St. Matthews Wednesday, Dec. 22.

An estimated 150 kids were able to come and get toys for Christmas. Jeffery has also partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide meals Thursday for 100 homeless veterans in Greenville and the Midlands.

“It means a lot to give back to this community. … My friends and I wanted to do our part helping out,” Jeffery said of the event Wednesday. “We wanted to give back, especially at Christmas. With the virus, and people being out of work, hopefully this can make the holiday a little easier.”

