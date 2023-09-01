EUTAWVILLE -- A new restaurant has opened in Eutawville.

Alpine Restaurant and Tavern at 12406 Old Number Six Highway opened Tuesday, Aug. 22.

"This is like a historic place in Eutawville," owner Ronald "Ronnie" Roumillat said. "I am 45 years old and I ate here when I was 2 years old. It has been here that long."

Roumillat said the former Alpine restaurant was closed for at least 15 years.

"We just brought it back off the ground and that is why it is so busy," Roumillat said. "This is where everybody huddled for years and years and years and years."

"It is just legendary, man," Roumillat said, when asked why people should dine at Alpine Restaurant and Tavern. "It is old school. Good country cooking."

Roumillat said he initially opened the restaurant, which employs about handful, in 2020 but just recently reopened it. The plan is to also open a bar.

Roumillat said the restaurant is open for breakfast Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant has buffet all-you-can-eat style.

The breakfast menu includes: eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuit/gravy, home-style potatoes, bologna, shrimp, grits and more.

For lunch and dinners, the restaurant has fried and grilled chicken, hamburger steak/gravy, country fried steak, macaroni and cheese, collards, rice, sweet potatoes, fried corn on the cob, lima beans, cabbage with sausage, fried okra and a full salad bar.

The restaurant also has wings and meal baskets to include a cheeseburger basket, a chicken sandwich basket, a grilled cheese basket and a fried shrimp basket to name a few.

A kids menu is also available. Kids under 5 are free.

The restaurant has a seating capacity of about 50 and also offers take-out.

In addition to owning the restaurant, Roumillat also has a construction business Palmetto Construction and Painting.

For more information about the restaurant or to place an order call 803-857-4120, The restaurant can also be found on Facebook under the search Alpine restaurant and tavern.