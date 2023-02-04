Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Beta Zeta Omega, Beta

Sigma and Gamma Nu chapters will host their 115th Founders’ Day celebration at noon Saturday, Feb. 18.

The event themed “Soaring to Greater Heights of Stellar Service and Leadership,” will be held at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia Street in Orangeburg. It is open to the public.

Founders’ Day is an annual celebration to commemorate the founding of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

This event will highlight the sorority’s achievements internationally and Beta Zeta Omega’s, Beta Sigma’s and Gamma Nu’s achievements as local chapters.

Service and sisterhood have been the cornerstone of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. since 1908.

With the theme, “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood,” the 2022-2026 administration seeks to build upon Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority’s rich legacy of service by galvanizing the sisterhood of more than 300,000 members to lead on the front lines of change, education and advocacy.

Dr. Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, the 29th international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., will serve as the guest speaker for the event.

Buckhanan Wilson, a native of Sumter, holds an MBA degree from Clark Atlanta University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, as well as an honorary doctor of humane letters degree, from Benedict College.

During her term, Buckhanan Wilson led a $6 million renovation of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s corporate office in Chicago; increased membership 25 percent; served 40,000 high school students in the sorority’s signature program, A.S.C.E.N.D. Enrichment Program; collected 1.1 million backpacks; raised $12 million for HBCUs and restored 2,200 playgrounds.

Buckhanan Wilson is also a business owner, speaker and author of the popular book, “You Can Lead: 30 Life Lessons to Empower the Leader Within.”

A book signing is scheduled for Buckhanan Wilson at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive, 4-5:30 p.m. on

Saturday, Feb. 18. The public is invited to attend.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler and Johnny Wright Sr., chairman of Orangeburg County Council, will also bring remarks during the ceremony.

Barbara Elliott Kirkland, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Beta Zeta Omega Chapter, said, “We are excited about the upcoming International Founders’ Day event celebrating the sorority’s sisterhood and more than a century of ‘service to all mankind.’”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1908.

It is the oldest Greek-lettered organization established by African-American, college-educated women. For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, visit www.aka1908.com.

Beta Zeta Omega Chapter was chartered in Orangeburg on Dec. 19, 1934, and has distinguished itself as a premier service organization in the Orangeburg community and the region.

Beta Zeta Omega Chapter is the first graduate chapter in the state of South Carolina and the second-oldest chapter in the South Atlantic Region. For more information on Beta Zeta Omega

Beta Zeta Omega Chapter is the sponsoring chapter for the undergraduate chapters Beta Sigma at S.C. State University and Gamma Nu at Claflin University.

As the oldest undergraduate chapter in South Carolina, Beta Sigma Chapter was founded on April 18, 1938. It is recognized for its continuous service to the community and university and for its high ethical and scholastic standards. For more information about Beta Sigma Chapter, visit their Instagram page: @betasigma.1938.

In 1949, 15 Claflin College women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. made a visionary stance to charter the Gamma Nu Chapter at Claflin College in Orangeburg on March 19, 1949. Since its charter, Gamma Nu has implemented programming at Claflin University and the Orangeburg communities so that

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. can remain the pinnacle of sisterhood, scholarship and service. For more information on Gamma Nu Chapter, visit their Instagram: @GammaNuAKA1949.

For more information on the 115th Founders’ Day celebration, please contact Founders’ Day Committee Chairman Andrea Jamison at 803-747-4158 or andreacjamison@gmail.com