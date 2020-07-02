Almost 17,000 file unemployment claims in S.C.; Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county numbers announced

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 16,959 residents filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits last week, a decrease of 139 initial claims from the week before.
The state has received 635,688 initial claims since mid-March.
Last week’s claims include:
• Bamberg – 66
• Calhoun – 40
• Orangeburg – 397
“While the number of people seeking first-time unemployment assistance fell, the state is not seeing the movement week-over-week for which we hoped,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
“There are still a lot of questions and unknowns as to what the future will hold, how long this economic stall will go on and what the true magnitude of the impact will truly be. However, what we know is when the virus initially caused the economic shut down in March, job cuts were highly concentrated in the restaurant, travel, hospitality and retail industries. While those industries are still feeling the residual impact, the effect is continuing to spread to other sectors like professional services, manufacturing and health care as sustained weeks of hardship drag on,” Ellzey said.
