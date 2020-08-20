Allied Air to expand Orangeburg footprint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg maker of residential furnaces and air conditioners is expanding its presence in the county.

Allied Air Enterprises Inc. will expand into the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park’s new $13 million, 200,000-square-foot speculative building, Lennox International spokesman Phil Gee said. Allied Air is a division of Lennox International.

The building will be used for warehousing and production capacity. The number of employees in Orangeburg will not change.

"The new space allows us to consolidate," Gee said. "It is a tactical decision in that regard to help manufacturing efficiencies."

The lease on the company’s Blythewood, S.C. facility has ended, resulting in that facility closing, Gee said.

Gee says the decision is strictly related to facility consolidation and not staffing.

"The employees will have the opportunity to work in one of the two locations," he said.

The new building will allow Allied Air to expand its Orangeburg footprint from its current 750,000 square feet to 900,000 square feet.