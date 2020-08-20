 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allied Air to expand Orangeburg footprint
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Allied Air to expand Orangeburg footprint

{{featured_button_text}}
Allied Air Enterprises

Allied Air Enterprises is expanding its footprint at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

An Orangeburg maker of residential furnaces and air conditioners is expanding its presence in the county.

Allied Air Enterprises Inc. will expand into the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park’s new $13 million, 200,000-square-foot speculative building, Lennox International spokesman Phil Gee said. Allied Air is a division of Lennox International.

The building will be used for warehousing and production capacity. The number of employees in Orangeburg will not change.

"The new space allows us to consolidate," Gee said. "It is a tactical decision in that regard to help manufacturing efficiencies."

The lease on the company’s Blythewood, S.C. facility has ended, resulting in that facility closing, Gee said.

Gee says the decision is strictly related to facility consolidation and not staffing.

"The employees will have the opportunity to work in one of the two locations," he said.

The new building will allow Allied Air to expand its Orangeburg footprint from its current 750,000 square feet to 900,000 square feet.

Allied Air will continue to manufacture from its existing building at 355 Millennium Drive in the OC/CIP. The industrial park is located off of U.S. Highway 301 and is located near Interstate 26.

Allied Air will lease the new building for a period of time and, at the end of the lease, the building will revert back to a speculative building, according to county officials. The terms and length of the lease have not been finalized.

The new speculative building was developed by Primus, in partnership with NAI Earle Furman.

The property is located within a federal opportunity zone.

The opportunity zone program provides tax incentives for projects located in areas designated as economically distressed.

Allied Air includes the brands of Armstrong Air, AirEase, Concord, Ducane, Allied Commercial and Magic-Pak.

Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News