Allied Air announces $35.7 million expansion in Orangeburg County with 20 new jobs

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “It is always exciting to see a business operating in South Carolina have this kind of success, and we couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. on their expansion in Orangeburg County. This $35.7 million investment will mean a lot to this local community and to the state as a whole.”

“We are grateful for the creation of these new jobs for our citizens and the investment in our community. The addition of these new jobs will take Allied Air to more than 500 employees and make them one of our top five manufacturing employers. You are a prime example of the sort of cutting-edge manufacturing we are proud to create in Orangeburg County. Congratulations Allied Air for your impressive growth.”