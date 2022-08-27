Allendale to host Smithsonian's 'Voices and Votes'

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with South Carolina Humanities, presents “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

Opening at the Atrium on the campus of the University of South Carolina – Salkehatchie in Allendale on Thursday, Sept. 9, “Voices and Votes” will be on view through Friday, Oct. 21.

The University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie and the surrounding Allendale community have been chosen by the South Carolina Humanities council to host “Voices and Votes” as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

“Voices and Votes” explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country. From the revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story — the story of democracy in America.

Exhibition sections explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens. “Voices and Votes” features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

“‘Voice and Votes’ allows us to reflect on Allendale County’s history and explore what it means to be an active participant in the governance of not only the country but also this community,” said Anne Rice, co-chairperson.

“We want to convene conversations about and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition,” said Lottie Lewis, co-chairperson.

The Allendale Rural Arts Team in cooperation with South Carolina Humanities is sponsoring a S.C. Humanities Festival from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Events include performances including musician Jason Lee Cook’s “Small Town Tour.” Gracie and Lacy’s “Glorious Gatsby” and Natalie Daise as “Becoming Harriet Tubman.” and “Dear Allendale” – a video highlighting Allendale. Other events include historical displays, a scavenger hunt, antique car show, historical tours and ‘Grilling in the Grove’. Presentations will also be made by Al Goodyear on the Topper Site; and Dr. Liz Smith who will discuss the main themes engaged in the exhibition with a particular focus on the important role played by South Carolina and its citizens in shaping our nation and influencing the voices and votes of our democracy

For detailed information on events for the Smithsonian exhibit and the S.C. Humanities Festivals, go to www.AllendaleVoices.com.

“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”

The exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation and local host institutions. To learn more about “Voices” and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit museumonmainstreet.org.