EHRHARDT – American Idol contestant Warren Peay will be honored with a special concert on the Main Street of Ehrhardt from 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 26. Entry is free.

The “All-Star Country Music Festival,” presented by the Ehrhardt Schuetzenfest, recognizes Peay’s achievement as a 2023 Top 8 “American Idol” contestant.

Among those featured will be Peay; The Muddigger, Lenny Cooper; Cody Webb; David Cooler; Brandon Elder; Britan Cox; Karen Davis Williams and the Village and Moye Brandt.

The concert will be held at Broxton Bridge Highway/Broadway Street at the junction of Highway 601 and Highway 64.

The event will include food trucks and vendors.

Cooper is the owner of the Skyline Club in West Columbia and the record label Dirtified in Nashville.

Webb is a Nashville singer and songwriter who hails from Ridge Spring and North Augusta.

Cooler is a local star, also known as “The Dog Hunting Man,” who hails from Bamberg. He is two-time winner of the Carolina’s Country Music Awards at Myrtle Beach.

Elder is a 2018 top 20 "American Idol" contestant and singer/songwriter from Arab, Alabama.

Cox is a Nashville singer and songwriter, originally from Utah.

Williams is a local singer from Ehrhardt. Brandt is a guitarist and singer from Ehrhardt.

Sponsors include Ehrhardt Schuetzenfest, Lowcountry Wood, Brandtwood, LLC, Dirtified Records, S&S Disposal, Kearse Media Solutions and Carolina Bay Industries.