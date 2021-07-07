All S.C. State Speech Pathology and Audiology grad students pass licensure exam

South Carolina State University’s advanced degree graduates in the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology achieved a 100% passing rate on the Praxis exam required for national certification.

The spring 2021 class of Speech Pathology and Audiology graduate students included Carley Boone, Shawn Gillens, Colleen Gordon, Pleshette Kelly, Lauren Lopez and Kiera Rufus.

Also, two of the department’s students obtained 4.0 grade point averages en route to bachelor’s degrees conferred at spring commencement.

Kierra Simmons and Megan Swirczek will enter graduate programs in the fall.

Simmons was accepted to four graduate speech pathology programs, including the University of Houston, Teacher's College at Columbia University, Temple University and Florida International University. Simmons will attend the University of Houston in the fall.

Swirczek was accepted to three graduate speech pathology programs, including the University of Texas, Michigan State University and Auburn University. She will attend Michigan State in the fall.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of both our undergraduate and graduate students,” said Dr. Jessica Berry, acting chair and an assistant professor in the department. “They worked hard during their tenure at the university and are prepared to serve a growing field in South Carolina and across the country.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0