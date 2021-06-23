All S.C. counties declared drought free

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Drought Response Committee, meeting via conference call on June 23, removed the incipient drought declaration for Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and WiIliamsburg counties.

The committee upgraded those six counties to "Incipient" drought status at their June 9 meeting, due largely to the very dry spring (March – May) that lowered soil moisture and streamflow levels in parts of the state's Central and Northeastern Drought Management Areas (the Santee and Pee Dee Basins). After reviewing conditions today, the committee decided that the recent active weather pattern -- including the rainfall from Tropical System Claudette -- was enough to alleviate the drought for this area of the state and maintain the no drought or "Normal" status for all other counties.

County Executive Director for the Williamsburg County Farm Service Blake Badger said, "Recent rains have relieved stress on crops. Much of the corn crop would have experienced greatly reduced yields if the rain had come one week later. Producers are wide-open finishing up the planting of soybeans in fields that were too dry to plant just a few weeks ago. While it wouldn’t take more than a week or two of hot, dry weather to see crop conditions diminish, most producers are happy with field conditions as they stand."