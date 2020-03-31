All RMC employees receiving masks

The Regional Medical Center announced it has implemented additional safety measures to protect its employees and patients as the hospital responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
All employees, clinical and non-clinical, will receive their personal protective mask prior to their working shifts.
“The health of all RMC employees is one of our top priorities,” RMC President and CEO Charles Williams said. “As a caregiver, it is natural to be hesitant when interacting with a patient that may or may not have symptoms. We want our staff to feel safe when interacting with all patients and believe that universal masking will provide that protection, and allow the continuation of our compassionate care approach with each and every patient.”
RMC says it is implementing this measure in part to ease anxiety among patients and staff.
Universal masking supplements the recommended CDC and DHEC guidelines currently in place.
“We want to provide our care with an abundance of caution, ensuring the safety of both staff and patients,” stated Dr. John H. Samies, infection control physician and RMC chief of staff.
