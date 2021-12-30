All Orangeburg County School District graduations to be held at SCSU; board won’t reconsider decision

Orangeburg County School District trustees won’t reconsider a decision to hold graduation ceremonies for all the district’s seniors at South Carolina State University.

The board voted 5-4 in December not to reconsider the earlier decision.

Afterward, OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said no matter where graduations are held, “we are going to do our best to make sure graduation is a memorable experience.”

Voting to not reconsider the matter were Board Chair Ruby Edwards and trustees R.L. "Poppy" Brown, Betty Pelzer, Peggy James-Tyler and Dr. Debra Brunson.

Voting to reconsider using S.C. State as the central location for graduations were Dr. William O'Quinn, Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens, Mary Ulmer and Idella Carson.

Prior to the vote, trustees shared why they are opposed to holding graduations in S.C. State’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Auditorium.

Bruce-Stephens said having individuals all in one location is not wise due to the COVID.

“We talk about we love these children ... and we love to them to death, but we are doing what we want,” Bruce-Stephens said. “It is the children’s graduation. It not ours. It is their graduation.”

Bruce-Stephens noted Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is large enough to perhaps hold its graduation at S.C. State, but she believes the venue is too large for graduating classes of 35 or 40 students.

“I don't see why we should take their privilege and take it to State,” Bruce-Stephens said. “I love South Carolina State and I have no problems with it, but we say we love the children. We ran for the children.

“We say this is what we did, ‘Oh, I am for the children.’ If that is who we are, then we have to vote like that.”

Board Secretary Idella Carson said, “I received a lot of calls and emails.

“We know we have a new strain - omicron. I think we need to play it by ear and use some common sense and go back to schools. This is going to be with us for a while.”

Trustee Mary Ulmer has also heard from a number of parents and students from across the county.

“When we hear from the students and what they would like to see regarding their graduation, that helps put them in the forefront,” Ulmer said.

Trustee Betty Pelzer said the matter was voted upon two years ago and it was decided to have graduations in one location.

In September 2019, trustees voted 7-1 with one abstention to hold graduations at S.C. State. The board later decided to allow schools to have their own graduations because of COVID.

“In May or whenever graduation comes around, if COVID is a major issue, you can vote on it then to have it in some other location,” Pelzer said.

Pelzer said she received about six to eight emails as well, but they were all from one area.

“We also have to think about the fact that by now those who want to have the vaccination could already have that for some added protection,” she said.

O'Quinn said having the graduation in one central location needs to be reconsidered.

He also noted just because the board voted two years ago for a central location “one time is not carved in stone.”

O'Quinn said he believes schools should have the choice of where to host graduations, especially in light of COVID.

“We don't know what is going to happen with that,” O'Quinn said. “The vaccination is important, but I will tell you right now just because you have your vaccinations does not mean you don't get COVID. It does not mean you don't die.”

O'Quinn said schools should be allowed to choose where to hold graduations not only this year due to COVID, but going forward into the future.

“It should be a school choice,” he said.

O’Quinn said he received letters from students and parents concerned about graduations.

“The most heart-wrenching ones were the ones from the students. I had one student say they don't really want to go to a strange place and have their graduation exercises. Their memories are at their home school. They even considered not even going to graduation because they don't want to go to a strange site to have it,” he said.

“This is for the students and their parents. I think we really need to consider having school choice,” O'Quinn said.

Following the vote, O'Quinn said, “I don't think we have done the right thing for the children and their parents tonight.”

James-Tyler, who voted to have graduations at S.C. State, said she is also for the children.

“When I ran, I said I was for all the children, but I will tell you this: When I was a board member at Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4, I had two grandsons graduate at the same time. I was only able to see one march in and one march out,” she said.

James-Tyler said she knew of several grandparents, uncles and aunts who had children graduate from three different schools and were not able to see their children graduate.

“I am for the children and I am also for those parents that would love to be there,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.