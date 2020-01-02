After 13 trips to the Grand American, I’ve learned that you’ll never know what the weather might be like. I’ve seen it all from snow and ice to sunny and 70.
In 2019, the weather couldn’t have been any nicer. At 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Orangeburg, the stars were out and it was still 43 degrees. It was a perfect morning to decide the overall winner of the 2019 Grand American.
It’s no secret that “water” is often included in conversation as it relates to the surrounding hunting areas, some of which always seemed a little exaggerated to some extent in my personal experience. However, most of the hunts I’ve been on in that area were Final Fours where the guide usually stayed away from those real “bad” places.
In 2019, however, I was privy to first-hand experience what they really mean when they are talking about some of these places. I’ll say this, those that hunt in those cypress swamps, night in and night out, are some real coon hunters!
Not to mention, hounds that aren’t used to hunting in water like that, good swimmers or not, are definitely going to be “underdogs." While I didn’t mind it and loved the experience, I’ll stick with single digits and a foot of snow for several months.
As is tradition, the top four double cast winners are the ones that get to move on to the feature Sunday morning. Hunters sat in wait after the 3 a.m. deadline on Saturday night to see who would move on to the Final Four.
President David McKee walked out of the office Sunday morning at approximately 3:20 a.m. and called for Karter Maupin, Dillon Bradshaw, Eric Franks and Landon Sandifer. These were the handlers of the four highest combined double cast winners. As it turned out, it took a combined score of 850+ to get in the main event. Two English and two Walkers. Two 7-year-olds and two 3-year-olds. Three males and one female.
After a few minutes of explaining the Final Four rules, the cast wasted no time heading back out for the final hunt of the weekend.
Sam Drain, a well-respected and longtime contributor and supporter of the event, was designated to guide the cast. Mr. Sam is one of the desired guides in the area, and rightfully so. He has access to some fantastic hunting spots and knows where to take them to give them the best opportunity to tree multiple coons. The place he saved for this hunt was merely 20 minutes from the grounds and a good, safe place to hunt. As we drove along a long well-groomed driveway, several deer crossed the roadway in our headlights.
It was evident that this 6,000-acre spread was a wildlife paradise. Very nice place, to say the least.
A good solid judge always plays a key role, and even more so when there’s a lot on the line. For this hunt, Doug Shuler was appointed to judge the cast, assisted by Josh Livingston and Mendel Miller. To the best of my recollection, this was the first time I had seen Shuler serve as the skipper for this hunt-off, but it didn’t take long to see that he was well-qualified for the position and able to keep things in good order come what may.
As an advocate for good judges and good judging, I’m always appreciative of those that can handle most anything, maintain control at all times, and without coming off as a tyrant. Those kinds have my utmost respect and that includes Doug.
Hardtime Bam, the 3-year-old English, came into the feature as the number one seed, so to speak, after posting the highest combined scores in Friday and Saturday nights’ hunts. He placed ninth overall on Friday and second overall on Saturday. Bam was handled by co-owner Karter Maupin of Tennessee.
All Night Polo placed third on Friday and 15th on Saturday night. The 7-year-old Walker was handled by Dillon Bradshaw of North Carolina.
Soggy Bottoms Sweet As Sugar, a 7-year-old Walker, placed 19th on Friday and fourth on Saturday. She was handled by co-owner Eric Franks.
Owner-handler Landon Sandifer posted a 14th finish on Friday and 7th on Saturday with his 3-year-old English, Sandifer’s Bodacious.
All four dogs are Grand Nite Champions. With Polo and Sugar coming in as the veterans of the cast, it was time to see if their age and experience would be in their favor against the two English half their age.
The cast pulled up and stopped next to a pond merely 20 yards from the woods. Sugar was the first to be called struck, followed by Bo, Polo and then Bam. All four were working scent in knee-deep water right in front of the cast for a few minutes before they eventually moved it on out and away from the cast and on deeper into the woods. Twenty minutes later, Bam was the first to be called treed. It wasn’t a good tree and the two was applied to him a couple times before Karter Maupin advised the judge Bam was back on trail and to minus him.
The dogs kept working deeper, and several minutes later Polo was called treed, followed by Sugar right behind him. They were approximately 350 yards from the cast. The cast decided to move in their direction. The guide determined there was a lot of swamp between us and where the dogs were treed and that we could probably drive around and avoid wading through as much swamp area. However, with two dogs not declared treed, the cast decided better of that idea and eased their way through the woods. The guide was right in that most of our walk was through swamp, although it wasn’t too bad. Eventually, we did get out of it and up on another driveway. Now we were within 150 yards of Polo and Sugar, but more cypress swamp between us and them. We had no choice.
After moving in we quickly realized that the water on the other side of the driveway was much deeper. In other words, were going to get wet if we continued, so the guide suggested we back out and try on up a little way. This turned out to be a good move until we got within 50 yards of the dogs and it became apparent that we had no choice but to do what we had to.
At this time I was introduced to a real cypress swamp. I tried to pick out the shortest member of the cast and follow him, watching the water level as it got higher up his froglegs. I’ll be honest, I stopped one time and looked back towards the guide who was standing on dry land back on the driveway and asked myself how important it really was for me to have to go to this tree.
But I wasn’t up for any Yankee jokes and decided otherwise. My 2-inch height advantage turned out to be nothing as my froglegs were quickly filled to the top as we eased on in to the dogs. I remember thinking before we got to there, “These dogs better have a dang coon.” And they did. This tied Polo and Sugar with 175+.
After scoring the tree, we moved on further another 50 yards to dry land and recast the two dogs. While everyone else was taking off their boots and emptying them, the only Yankee on the cast decided to sit down and raise his legs to empty his. Bad idea. Now I’m soaked from halfway up my back side on down!
My thoughts wandered off to the type of hunting we have up north and how lucky we are to not have these cypress swamps to deal with. And how tough these guys are to hunt in this kind of stuff in the Carolinas. My hat’s off to them. I’ve hunted in plenty of tough terrain in my 35 years of it, but they can have that stuff. All jokes aside, it was a cool (in more ways than one) experience.
By this time there were less than 30 minutes remaining in the hunt. Sugar restruck fairly quickly up ahead of us. Soon Polo also opened and was working in the same area. By this time, Bam was back off behind us and to our left where you would hear him open periodically. Bo seemed to have moved on out and out of pocket while Polo and Sugar continued to work ahead of us. Sugar was opening the most as hunt time wound down.
She needed to make something happen otherwise she was going to beat on a tie-breaker (most plus tree points). With only minutes remaining, Polo seemed to have shut off all communication, while Sugar continued to work.
Hunt time expired with no further scoring. Before the handlers went after their dogs, Judge Shuler had them sign off on the scorecard. Polo was declared the winner, with Sugar coming in second, followed by Bo third, and Bam fourth.
Three handlers went after their dogs while we waited right there on them to return. By this time Bo had checked out and was approximately 700 yards from us, according to the GPS. It didn’t take the three handlers very long and they were back reunited with the cast with their dogs in hand.
Before they got a handle on them, Sugar had fell treed. Polo was also there with his head literally stuck in the crotch of an open split at the bottom of the tree. He is lucky to not have hung himself. He was a bit shaken but appeared to be okay otherwise. It also explains why he went silent during those last minutes of the hunt. By the way, they saw the coon inside that den as well.
While we only scored on the one coon on this hunt, it was one I’ll probably remember for a long time. It was a great cast with some good folks and a good cast of hounds. This was the third time that Dillon Bradshaw made the finals at Orangeburg. This win makes it two in a row for him. Impressive.
Our congratulations to Dillon and the owners Jonathan Medlin and Eddie Huntley of Marshville, North Carolina, on their win with All Night Polo -- the 2019 Grand American Nite Hunt Champion.
A special thanks to all who make this event possible each year, and thanks to all those who came and participated. We hope to see you all next year at the Grand American.
