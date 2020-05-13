All in S.C. can now vote absentee in June primaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA – Every voter in South Carolina is now qualified to vote absentee in the June primaries and runoffs.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law legislation passed Tuesday by the General Assembly that authorizes any voter to vote absentee in any election in June 2020. The provision expires on July 1, 2020, and does not apply to any elections after that date.

“This action by the General Assembly and Gov. McMaster, which we greatly appreciate, will go a long way in protecting the health and safety of every South Carolinian,” said Marci Andino, executive director of the S.C. State Election Commission. “All voters now have a safe alternative to voting at their polling place in June.”

All voters now have two options to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 statewide primaries and runoffs.

Vote absentee

Any voter can now select Reason 18 – State of Emergency on the absentee application.

If voting absentee by mail:

Get your application now and return it as soon as possible.

Once you receive your ballot, vote the ballot, and return it as soon as possible.

If voting absentee in person: