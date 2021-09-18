All in an auto family: 4th generation of Faireys takes over dealership

The Fairey family name and cars are synonymous.

Fairey Chevrolet Cadillac had its beginning near the birth of the American automotive industry and now, almost 100 years later, the Orangeburg dealership is embarking on the next step in a historic journey.

Joseph K. Fairey III has retired and stepped down as the dealer operator, handing the reins to his son, Joseph K. Fairey IV. The change will bring the fourth generation of the Fairey family into the automotive dealership business.

"I am so thankful to my family for the opportunity to lead this great business and will stay loyal to our core values while serving our past, present and future customers," 35-year-old Fairey IV said. "There are certainly challenges and changes ahead in our industry."

"So many years of blood, sweat and tears have been poured into our store to get us to this point," Fairey IV said.

Fairey IV is one of the youngest dealer operators in an industry in which dealer operators are typically middle-aged or older.

"Joseph is very deserving," said the 65-year old Fairey III, who has been in the automotive business for the past 43 years. "He will do a good job."