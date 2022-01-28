‘All I could see was beauty and cleanliness’: St. Matthews project celebrated

ST. MATTHEWS – Trees, brush, floral overgrowth and vines once hid some of this town’s beauty.

The overgrowth also made it difficult for visitors to find essential government services. It blocked the view of the town's prominent buildings, such as the courthouse, library and governmental complex.

Thanks to $95,000 in state appropriations obtained by Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, the beauty of the town's $3.5 million government center is now visible to motorists on Harry C. Raysor Drive, also known as U.S. Highway 601.

Brush and trees were cleared for about quarter of a mile along Norfolk Southern right-of way as part of the railroad cut beautification project. The area was cleared from Piggly Wiggly to Depot Street.

“We are getting what we deserve from the state of South Carolina,” Ott said during a Friday morning press conference celebrating the beautification project.

The project is a tangible and visible sign of tax dollars being well-spent, he said.

“You know that feeling when you come out of the barber shop and you’ve got that fresh haircut?” Ott said. “Or ladies who come out of that salon and you are looking all beautiful and you have that sense of pride and are feeling good?”

“That is what I kind of relate this to: this maintenance that we have here in the middle of downtown St. Matthews,” he said. “It is a long time coming.”

Ott said he has talked to a number of individuals over the years who have said the project was needed.

“This was a team effort. This was certainly a collaboration,” he said “I can assure you when anything gets done, it is never the result of one person.”

Calhoun County paid for the work out of its development fund and will be reimbursed by the state when the money is distributed from the state’s general fund.

Ott said the project was “time sensitive.”

“If we weren't able to move when we moved and get the work done when we got the work done, the price was probably going to double – at least double,” he said. “There are a lot of contractors out there doing a lot of work and this contractor that we used was no different. We had a very small window of opportunity to be able get the work done at the price that was able to be negotiated.”

Summerville-based Whackem and Stackem tree service company did the removal over an eight-day period earlier this month.

The railroad cut will now be annually maintained by the county and the town at a shared cost. The county also plans to further beautify the area by putting in some flowers.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin praised Ott for “coming to bat for us.”

“He has never not answered the call,” McLauchlin said. “Russell answers the call. He is always open-minded to seeing things from all directions.”

Shortly after he became administrator in March 2020, McLauchlin was approached by citizens wanting to improve the railroad cut.

Norfolk Southern railroad did not have the stretch on its maintenance system. It has now provided the county with permission to maintain the area annually.

“We took out the trees to ultimately control our own destiny to be able to maintain this railroad cut every year so we don't have that growth come back up,” McLauchlin said. “This is our county seat. We’ve got to all be proud of how it looks.”

St. Matthews Mayor Helen Carson-Peterson described the work done as “truly immeasurable.”

She was out of town for a few weeks due to health issues and returned with her son.

“That day when I drove down 601 and came into St. Matthews, I started to ask him does he quite know where he is going and are we in the right place, because all I could see was beauty and cleanliness,” Carson-Peterson said. "I did not know where I was. The place was just pristine and just beautiful."

Carson-Peterson said the project will make St. Matthews a more attractive place to work, live and play.

“This is one more feather we can put in our caps,” she said. “We have a really, really gorgeous place that we can shout about.”

County Council Vice Chairman Ken Westbury noted he has lived in Calhoun County since 1955.

“God created a great Earth,” Westbury said. “He put us here to be good stewards of what he created. In order to do that, it does take work.

“I am glad we are able as county council to work with Rep. Ott in bringing this to fruition to get the beauty that we have here.”

