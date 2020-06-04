All can vote absentee in June 9 primaries; county voter offices open Saturday

If you are voting on Election Day:

Election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:

-Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling place.

-Managers will wear masks, face shields and gloves.

-Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations.

-Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.

-Check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls. Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic.

-Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

-Wear a face mask if you have one, although masks are NOT required.

-Bring your own pen for signing the poll list.

-Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.

-Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.