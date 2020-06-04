All can vote absentee in June 9 primaries; county voter offices open Saturday

COLUMBIA – All registered South Carolina voters can cast absentee ballots in the June 9 political primaries.
South Carolina has waived standard requirements for absentee voting in the wake of the coronavirus emergency.
Here’s what you need to know per the S.C. State Election Commission:
If you have a mail-in absentee ballot:
- Return your ballot now. For your ballot to count, it must be received by the voter registration office no later than 7 p.m. on June 9.
- Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to your county voter registration office or having an authorized returnee return your ballot for you (must complete authorized returnee form).
- You CANNOT return your absentee ballot to your polling place.
- You CANNOT vote at your polling place without returning your unvoted ballot to your voter registration office and receiving a letter authorizing you to vote at the polls.
If you do not have a ballot but still want to vote absentee:
- At this point, your best option is to vote absentee in person at your county voter registration office.
- In-person absentee voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, June 8. Offices are open regular business hours, as well as from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 6.
- If you need to vote absentee by mail, the deadline to submit your application is 5 p.m., Friday, June 5. Be aware that applying for a by-mail absentee ballot this late in the process is risky. First Class mail takes at least two days to be delivered. You or an authorized returnee may have to personally return your ballot to your county voter registration office to meet the return deadline.
If you are voting on Election Day:
- Election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:
-Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling place.
-Managers will wear masks, face shields and gloves.
-Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations.
-Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.
-Check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls. Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic.
-Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
-Wear a face mask if you have one, although masks are NOT required.
-Bring your own pen for signing the poll list.
-Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
-Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.
-You will be provided a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.
-Be patient and understanding with poll managers on election day. They are being asked to do a lot to facilitate voting under the current conditions. We are all in this together.
County voter offices:
- Bamberg: 1234 North St., Bamberg, SC 29003
- Calhoun: 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, Saint Matthews, SC 29135
- Orangeburg: 1475 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29116
Here is a list of key T&D Region races:
S.C. Senate District 39: Democrats Cindy Evans, Jerry Montgomery, William Johnson and Vernon Stephens are running for the seat held by Sen. John Matthews, who is not running for re-election.
S.C. Senate District 40: Sen. Brad Hutto is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Michael Addison.
S.C. House District 90: Rep. Justin Bamberg is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Evert Comer Jr.
S.C. House District 95: Rep. Jerry Govan is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Kevin Ray.
Orangeburg County
County Council District 3: Councilman Harry Wimberly is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Kenneth McCaster.
County Council District 4: Councilman Heyward Livingston is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Joseph Garvin.
County Council District 5: Councilwoman Janie Cooper is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson.
Sheriff: Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Darnell Johnson.
Bamberg County
County Council District 1: Councilman Trent Kinard is being challenged by Phil Myers in the Democratic primary.
County Council District 4: John Jennings Jr. and Spencer Donaldson have filed for the seat as Democrats.
County Council District 5: Ricky Dansby and Jonathan Goodman II have filed for the seat as Democrats.
County Council District 7: Councilman Clint Carter is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Dean Fralix.
Sheriff: Kenneth Bamberg, T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr. are runing as Democrats.
Clerk of Court: Quinlyn Connelly, Jannie Johnson and Adam Ness are running as Democrats.
Coroner: Wallace Hicks Jr. and Trey Benton filed for the seat as Democrats.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.