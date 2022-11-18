Alice Carson Tisdale: ‘Her legacy will live on forever’; Claflin remembers its ‘friend raiser,’ dedicates garden

Claflin University honored the life of former First Lady Alice Carson Tisdale and dedicated the Tisdale Memorial Garden on Friday.

Speaking at a service of remembrance at Claflin’s James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel, former president Dr. Henry N. Tisdale spoke of his wife’s influence.

“For 25 years, I was the university's fund raiser and Alice became the university's number one friend raiser. She was indeed Claflin's first host,” he said.

Tisdale and his wife retired from the university in 2019. The honors college that Mrs. Tisdale directed is named in her honor.

Mrs. Tisdale passed away in July 2020.

During the service, Claflin’s current first lady, Lakisha Warmack, spoke of the example Mrs. Tisdale set as the former first lady.

“She’s left a legacy of outstanding service and she lived the honor college motto, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected,’” Warmack said.

“She left very high standards to follow not only for first ladies like myself, but for each and every one of us,” she said.

The memorial garden is set on the Tingley Memorial Hall courtyard, right next to the Arthur Rose Museum. The artist behind the monument is Claflin’s own Dr. Leo Twiggs.

“Tisdale has always provided me with challenging projects, things that took me out of my comfort zone,” Twiggs said.

Twiggs wanted to create something that tells the story of both Henry and Alice Carson Tisdale. That’s reflected in the garden’s yin and yang symbol.

“Alice and Henry with different personalities, (Henry) Tisdale is blue suit, red tie, presidential. Alice was a free spirit,” Twiggs said.

“When you look at life itself, how things that seem different work together, they are interchangeable,” Twiggs said.

“My challenge was to capture this in a more visual image,” Twiggs said.

The garden includes landscaping which Twiggs says is reminiscent of Mrs. Tisdale and her mannerisms.

He approached the garden in the morning and “I could see the sweet sea grass blowing in the wind. It just reminded me of Alice’s way she waved, the way she moved.”

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, Claflin’s current president, said Mrs. Tisdale’s legacy is still felt to this day.

“She will ever be present, her spirit will ever be here and their legacy will live on,” Warmack said.

“Her legacy will live on forever, her impact, how many students she was able to touch," he said.

“Mrs. Tisdale was the iconic first lady and a multidimensional persona, transcending her title and resonating throughout the state of South Carolina,” Warmack said.

The memorial service included songs by the Claflin Concert Choir and a welcome and occasion from the Tisdales’ children, Dr. Danica Tisdale Fisher and Brandon K. Tisdale.

Brandon Tisdale said his mother was a fun person who enjoyed creating tent cities and cooking for her children’s imaginary friends.

“She not only encouraged our active imaginations, she participated with good humor,” Brandon Tisdale said.

He said, “She gave us permission to be playful, to be creative and to just be children, a privilege that Black children, especially Black boys, are not always afforded,” he said.

Fisher said, “She was the leader, dreamer and a visionary. As a girl, she was everything I wanted to be. As a woman, was all the things I aspired to be.”

Dr. Tisdale called his wife “Claflin’s forever first lady.”

“Her body is no longer walking with us on this earth. Her love and our memories of her are printed in our hearts and in our soul forever,” Tisdale said.