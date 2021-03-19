Alford named OCSD’s Advanced College coordinator

Stephanie Alford, Ed.S., will serve as Orangeburg County School District’s new coordinator of Advanced College/Dual Credit and Early College programs.
“Orangeburg County students and families deserve high-quality programs focused on post-secondary success,” Alford said in a release. “I applaud the school district on a visionary approach and look forward to contributing to the positive direction that the school system and community is clearly headed.”
During a meeting last week, OCSD trustees unanimously approved the hiring committee’s recommendation to appoint Alford.
Alford’s career began as a professional school counselor and career development facilitator in District Five of Richland and Lexington Counties.
During her 10 years in Irmo, Alford counseled students in grades 10-12, collaborated with outside agencies, planned parent information meetings, coordinated testing and facilitated student and parent/guardian graduation planning.
In 2009, Alford moved to Beaufort County School District where she served students at Hilton Head Island and Beaufort high schools as the director of guidance, then as an assistant principal. Alford continued her role in school administration in Dorchester School District Two, first as an assistant principal at Summerville High School and later at Fort Dorchester.
As assistant principal at Fort Dorchester High School, she spearheaded the state’s first partnership with the National Math + Science Initiative, an Advanced Placement program; coordinated the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and promoted the success of ninth-grade students as administrator of their freshman academy.
In addition to her experiences in counseling and school administration, Alford is Society of Human Resource Management-certified and planned, coordinated and supervised the operation of the Personnel Department for Williston School District as the coordinator of human resources from 2016-2019.
Alford participated in the ground-breaking collaboration between the Aiken County Public School District and USC-Aiken to create an academic school of excellence for the county’s top-performing students.
As lead counselor of the Aiken Scholars Academy, Alford helped design and implement the district’s college immersion experience in 2019.
Alford has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida International University, as well as two master’s degrees and an educational specialist degree from the University of South Carolina. Alford’s master’s degrees are in secondary school counseling and educational leadership.
She was awarded an education specialist in secondary school counseling in 1998, and holds certifications and licensure for principal (elementary and secondary), guidance (elementary and secondary), National Board Certified Counselor, National Board Certified School Counselor, Global Career Development Facilitator and Professional Counselor Associate, along with SHRM-certification (Human Resources).