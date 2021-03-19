Alford named OCSD’s Advanced College coordinator

As assistant principal at Fort Dorchester High School, she spearheaded the state’s first partnership with the National Math + Science Initiative, an Advanced Placement program; coordinated the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and promoted the success of ninth-grade students as administrator of their freshman academy.

In addition to her experiences in counseling and school administration, Alford is Society of Human Resource Management-certified and planned, coordinated and supervised the operation of the Personnel Department for Williston School District as the coordinator of human resources from 2016-2019.

Alford participated in the ground-breaking collaboration between the Aiken County Public School District and USC-Aiken to create an academic school of excellence for the county’s top-performing students.

As lead counselor of the Aiken Scholars Academy, Alford helped design and implement the district’s college immersion experience in 2019.

Alford has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida International University, as well as two master’s degrees and an educational specialist degree from the University of South Carolina. Alford’s master’s degrees are in secondary school counseling and educational leadership.