Albany Tech president dies; Parker called loyal son of S.C. State

Albany Technical College President Anthony O. Parker, an alumnus of South Carolina State University, died Monday morning.

He had been the college’s president for 27 years.

Parker, a member of S.C. State’s Class of 1975, was an avid Bulldog supporter and was known to attend all home football games.

“Dr. Parker was a loyal son of S.C. State University who used his gifts to improve the lives of thousands of students throughout his lengthy tenure as a teacher and leader in education,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said. “He was a well-versed scholar whose strong voice was essential in the quest for excellence in education.

“We certainly will miss his dedication to S.C. State and his splendid presence during his frequent visits to his alma mater.”

Parker’s career was dedicated to technical education, having started as an instructor at Augusta Technical Institute in 1980.

He later became vice president at Southeastern Technical Institute and Aiken Technical College. He was assistant commissioner for Adult Education for the Technical College System of Georgia before assuming the presidency at ATC in 1995.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0