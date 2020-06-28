AKA's Beta Zeta Omega chapter awards 6 scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Beta Zeta Omega Chapter, Orangeburg, recently awarded a total of $12,000 in scholarships to six academically talented, local high school graduates who are attending college this fall.

Scholarship selection criteria are based on scholastic achievement, character, leadership ability, finer womanhood and community activities. Financial need is also the basis of two of the scholarships. Funding for the scholarships comes from the chapter’s annual Calendar Doll benefit program.

Sanaa L. P. Haynes, an honor graduate of Calhoun County High School, was awarded the Academic I Scholarship and will attend the University of South Carolina-Columbia majoring in pharmaceutical science. Upon graduation from USC, Sanaa would like to continue her studies to earn a pharmacy degree. Sanaa’s dream of becoming a pharmacist is attributed to her late father. Haynes is the daughter of the Mrs. Sarah Haynes and the late Eric Haynes.