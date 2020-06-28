AKA's Beta Zeta Omega chapter awards 6 scholarships

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Beta Zeta Omega Chapter, Orangeburg, recently awarded a total of $12,000 in scholarships to six academically talented, local high school graduates who are attending college this fall.
Scholarship selection criteria are based on scholastic achievement, character, leadership ability, finer womanhood and community activities. Financial need is also the basis of two of the scholarships. Funding for the scholarships comes from the chapter’s annual Calendar Doll benefit program.
Sanaa L. P. Haynes, an honor graduate of Calhoun County High School, was awarded the Academic I Scholarship and will attend the University of South Carolina-Columbia majoring in pharmaceutical science. Upon graduation from USC, Sanaa would like to continue her studies to earn a pharmacy degree. Sanaa’s dream of becoming a pharmacist is attributed to her late father. Haynes is the daughter of the Mrs. Sarah Haynes and the late Eric Haynes.
Hannah Dantzler, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was also awarded the Academic I Scholarship and will attend the University of South Carolina-Upstate. She plans to major in nursing and become a pediatric nurse practitioner with hopes of opening her very own clinic. Dantzler is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy (Shirley) Dantzler.
Jordan McKenzie Twitty, salutatorian and honor graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Academic II Scholarship. She will attend the College of Charleston and will major in public health. Twitty aspires to become a pediatric dentist. Twitty is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg (Valesta) Twitty.
Nyasia Jannira Argrow, valedictorian and honor graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, was awarded the STEM Scholarship. She will attend Claflin University and major in biology. Argrow aspires to become a nurse practitioner specializing in pediatric hematology and oncology. Argrow is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie (Janet) Argrow.
The Bethune-Bowman Adopt-A-School Scholarship was awarded to Talicia Benjamin, who recently graduated from the school. Benjamin will attend Coastal Carolina University majoring in biology and aspires to become an anesthesiologist. Benjamin is the daughter of Ms. Patricia Newton.
Jaden Amari Williams, a graduate of Orangeburg- Wilkinson High School, was awarded the Sisterhood Scholarship. Williams will attend Francis Marion University and major in pre-nursing and aspires to become a pediatric nurse practitioner. Williams is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell (Aisha) Williams.
The mission of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is to provide service to all mankind. As the first black Greek-letter organization for college trained women, the AKAs have provided service in their respective communities since 1908. The Beta Zeta Omega chapter is celebrating 85 years of serving Orangeburg and surrounding areas this year. In addition to the high school scholarships and donations made to the local universities, the organization addresses community needs with programs in five target areas: educational enrichment, health care and wellness, economic advancement, the arts and global impact.
Mrs. Barbara Elliott-Kirkland serves as the president of Beta Zeta Omega and Ms. Latosha C. Legree serves as the High School Scholarships Committee chairperson.
