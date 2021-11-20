AKA’s Beta Zeta Omega chapter provides senior outreach

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Zeta Omega Chapter’s Senior Citizens’ Day Committee, one of the sorority’s special program committees—whose goal is to assist and work with senior citizens in our local communities by planning and implementing a senior citizens’ special activity that observes Senior Citizens’ Month and Grandparents’ Sunday—partnered with the Orangeburg County Council on Aging to implement a COVID-19 virus outreach event recently.

Beta Zeta Omega Chapter’s members delivered 80 senior citizens COVID-19 care bags to the Orangeburg County Council on Aging’s social worker and in-home service coordinator, Beverly Pendarvis, on Thursday, Sept. 16. The bags included bottled water, masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, paper towels, toilet tissue, mints, Lance cheese snacks, bags of reading materials with other senior items from the Regional Medical Center Community Outreach Program and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, and bingo gifts with special COVID bingo cards attached. These gifts were purchased and given by the undergraduate members of Beta Sigma and Gamma Nu chapters of South Carolina State University and Claflin University. The care bags were distributed to seniors during the Meals on Wheels deliveries in the Orangeburg County communities.

Orangeburg County Council on Aging’s focus is to provide programs and services to promote the well-being of aging persons living in Orangeburg County. The agency works hard to help the elderly maintain their independence, function to the best of their ability and to acquaint the community with the needs and potentials of its older citizens.

National Senior Citizens’ Day, which was celebrated on Aug. 21, is a day to recognize the achievements of the more mature representatives of our nation. The day provided an opportunity to show our appreciation for their dedication, accomplishments and services they gave throughout their lives. According to the 2017 census, 47 million seniors live in the United States. By 2060, that number will nearly double. Their wealth of knowledge, skill and experience will offer much to the next generation. As technologies advance, these are the people who will have experienced each step of change. Not only have they contributed to making these changes, but in so doing, they will have developed firsthand knowledge of the benefits and drawbacks that each step forward brought. They will know life without the advancements that will exist in the future. Our senior citizens are pioneers in science, medicine, psychology, civil rights and so much more; and their valuable contributions to our communities have and will create better places to live. As a result, seniors deserve the respect and dignity befitting their achievements. National Senior Citizens’ Day encourages everyone to support senior citizens to live their lives to the fullest and as independently as possible.

The first Sunday after Labor Day is recognized as a day to celebrate National Grandparents’ Day, which fell on Sept. 12 this year but was celebrated throughout the week. Grandparents and children have a special connection that has been shown to make grandparents live longer and help children become more emotionally resilient. Grandparents Day is an opportunity to treasure that connection and spend some quality family time together.

To quote the late George Burns, “By the time you’re 80 years old, you’ve learned everything. You only have to remember it.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., founded in 1908, is the oldest Black female sorority. Mrs. Barbara Elliott Kirkland serves as president of Beta Zeta Omega chapter.

