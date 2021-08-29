AKA chapter names scholarship recipients

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Beta Zeta Omega Chapter, in Orangeburg recently awarded a total of $12,000 in scholarships to six academically talented local high school graduates who are attending college this fall.
Scholarship selection criteria are based on scholastic achievement, character, leadership ability, finer womanhood and community activities. Financial need is also the basis of three of the scholarships this academic year. Funding for the scholarships comes from the chapter’s annual Calendar Doll Benefit Program.
Destiney Sellers, a graduate of Lake Marion High School, was awarded the Academic I Scholarship. She will attend North Carolina A&T State University, where she plans to major in pre-law and aspires to become a judge advocate general in the U.S. Air Force. Sellers is the daughter of Ms. Alma Lawton and Mr. Clarence Sellers.
Mykah E. Sanders, a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, was awarded the Academic I Scholarship. She will attend Clemson University and major in architecture; she aspires to become an architect. Sanders is the daughter of Ms. Myra Sanders and Mr. Richard Sanders.
T’Nya Andrea Yarbrough, a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, was awarded the Academic I Scholarship. She will attend Fayetteville State University, where she will major in chemistry. She aspires to become a pharmacist. Yarbrough is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kurtis (Tonya) Yarbrough.
Joceline Irick, an honor graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Academic II Scholarship. She will attend North Carolina A&T State University, where she plans to major in architectural engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship. She aspires to become a chief executive officer. Irick is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry (Audrey) Irick.
Imani Brianna Mack, an honor graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the STEAM Scholarship. She will attend Howard University, where she plans to major in health sciences with a minor in business. She aspires to become a pediatric physical therapist and an esthetician. Imani is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hercules (Cathi) Mack.
Chloe Bryan, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Sisterhood Scholarship. She will attend USC-Upstate Spartanburg, where she will major in nursing. She aspires to become a traveling registered nurse. Chloe is the daughter of Ms. Stacy Bryan and Mr. Aaron Bryan.
One of the tenets of Alpha Kappa Alpha is to provide service to all mankind. As the first black Greek-letter organization for college-trained women, the AKAs have provided service in their respective communities since 1908. Locally, Beta Zeta Omega Chapter is celebrating 87 years of serving Orangeburg and surrounding areas this year. In addition to the high-school scholarships and donations made to local universities, the organization addresses community needs with programs in five target areas: educational enrichment, healthcare and wellness, economic advancement, the arts and global impact.
Barbara Elliott Kirkland serves as the president of Beta Zeta Omega, and Latosha C. Legree serves as the High School Scholarships Committee chairman.