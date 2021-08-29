AKA chapter names scholarship recipients

Joceline Irick, an honor graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Academic II Scholarship. She will attend North Carolina A&T State University, where she plans to major in architectural engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship. She aspires to become a chief executive officer. Irick is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry (Audrey) Irick.

Imani Brianna Mack, an honor graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the STEAM Scholarship. She will attend Howard University, where she plans to major in health sciences with a minor in business. She aspires to become a pediatric physical therapist and an esthetician. Imani is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hercules (Cathi) Mack.

Chloe Bryan, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Sisterhood Scholarship. She will attend USC-Upstate Spartanburg, where she will major in nursing. She aspires to become a traveling registered nurse. Chloe is the daughter of Ms. Stacy Bryan and Mr. Aaron Bryan.