AKA celebrates as Harris takes office

Harris has been a member of AKA since 1986, when she graduated from Howard University. She frequently can be seen wearing a pearl necklace and earrings at public events.

AKA was the first African-American Greek-letter sorority, and its founders are referred to as the “Twenty Pearls.” Pearls have long been the emblem of the sorority, and every new member is given a badge with 20 pearls.

Keitt, a member of Orangeburg City Council, expressed her excitement about President Joe Biden’s administration and says its priority should be unity.

“We are very wide apart now,” she said. “It is going to take a little while, but I am confident it will be done because of the unity in his speech inspiring love for all.”

“She and Biden are going to do great things,” Keitt continued. “They are going to pull us together. We don't need much pulling, just a little bit. They are going to do that.”

McCollum said one of the administration’s priorities should be the coronavirus pandemic.