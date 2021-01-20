 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AKA celebrates as Harris takes office
0 comments
alert top story

AKA celebrates as Harris takes office

{{featured_button_text}}
AKA Pearls

Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt is a member of the Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She wore pearls and the AKA sorority colors on Wednesday in honor of Kamala Harris being sworn in as vice president.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

It was a historic day for Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters Wednesday as one of their own, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as vice president.

“It is with a great deal of pride that a member of my sorority has been elected to the position of vice president of the United States,” long-time AKA sorority member Irene McCollum said.

McCollum said Harris perfectly embodies the sorority's theme of “service to all mankind.”

“Kamala has shown that through her career, before she became vice president,” McCollum said. “She has high ethical standards, is scholarly and is all the things we stand for as a sorority.”

Like McCollum, Liz Zimmerman Keitt was all decked out in her sorority pearls and colors on Wednesday. Even her face mask had her sorority’s colors.

“Kamala is not only an AKA member but a Black, Asian American,” Keitt said. “That is for everybody. It doesn't just represent Black. She represents everybody.”

Keitt has been a member of AKA since 1958, during her second year at then-Claflin College.

True to her sorority, Harris was sworn in wearing a strand of pearls in honor of AKA.

The sorority even named Jan. 20 "Kamala D. Harris Day."

Harris has been a member of AKA since 1986, when she graduated from Howard University. She frequently can be seen wearing a pearl necklace and earrings at public events.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

AKA was the first African-American Greek-letter sorority, and its founders are referred to as the “Twenty Pearls.” Pearls have long been the emblem of the sorority, and every new member is given a badge with 20 pearls.

Keitt, a member of Orangeburg City Council, expressed her excitement about President Joe Biden’s administration and says its priority should be unity.

“We are very wide apart now,” she said. “It is going to take a little while, but I am confident it will be done because of the unity in his speech inspiring love for all.”

“She and Biden are going to do great things,” Keitt continued. “They are going to pull us together. We don't need much pulling, just a little bit. They are going to do that.”

McCollum said one of the administration’s priorities should be the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course, there are so many things important right now,” she said. “The economy: We have so many people out of work, so many homeless, so many children who are hungry and so many not able to go to school and who live in remote areas where they can't get things they need.”

“It is not going to be easy, but with the grace of God things will get better,” McCollum said.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: I-26 crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News