AJA graduation May 27

Andrew Jackson Academy will hold their graduation May 27 at 7 p.m. in the gym.

The speaker will be Head of School Jamee Barnes.

The valedictorian for the class of 2021 is Sydney Davis Rentz; she plans on attending Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College majoring in agribusiness. Her parents are Todd and Denna Rentz of Ehrhardt.

The salutatorian for the class of 2021 is Savannah Allyson Lee; she plans on attending USC Beaufort majoring in education and psychology. Her father is Monty Lee of Olar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0