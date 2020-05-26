AJA graduation June 18

Andrew Jackson Academy’s graduation will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. on the AJA football field
Tickets are required for the event.
The valedictorian is Brianna Joy Templeton. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Templeton of Orangeburg, she plans to attend USC-Upstate and major in communications.
The salutatorian is Colyn Jason Peek. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Peek of Bamberg, he plans to attend USC-Columbia and major in business.
