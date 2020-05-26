AJA graduation June 18
0 comments

AJA graduation June 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
052220 aja val templeton.jpg

Templeton

Andrew Jackson Academy’s graduation will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. on the AJA football field

Tickets are required for the event.

The valedictorian is Brianna Joy Templeton. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Templeton of Orangeburg, she plans to attend USC-Upstate and major in communications.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The salutatorian is Colyn Jason Peek. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Peek of Bamberg, he plans to attend USC-Columbia and major in business.

+1 
052220 aja sal peek.jpg

Peek
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News