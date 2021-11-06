Aiken Electric investing $19M in Orangeburg rural broadband

A regional electric cooperative is investing $19 million in the placement of fiber technology and broadband into currently unserved rural areas of western Orangeburg County.

Aiken Electric Cooperative, and its subsidiary AECONNECT Inc., will provide broadband services to areas such as Springfield and then areas of North, Wolfton and Woodford.

Work will begin on areas around Springfield early next year and then around North during the middle to late part of the year, said Dan Garman, vice president of engineering and operation for AEC.

"Any of these monies still have to be used in unserved areas," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "It would not affect any area that is already being planned for. It has to be in an unserved area by definition."

There are no new jobs as a result of the project.

Council on Monday gave first reading to the resolution and ordinance providing for the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive. The term of the agreement is for 30 years at a 6% assessment ratio. The assessment ratio is used to determine one's property tax liability.