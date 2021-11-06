Aiken Electric investing $19M in Orangeburg rural broadband

A regional electric cooperative is investing $19 million in the placement of fiber technology and broadband into currently unserved rural areas of western Orangeburg County.
Aiken Electric Cooperative, and its subsidiary AECONNECT Inc., will provide broadband services to areas such as Springfield and then areas of North, Wolfton and Woodford.
Work will begin on areas around Springfield early next year and then around North during the middle to late part of the year, said Dan Garman, vice president of engineering and operation for AEC.
"Any of these monies still have to be used in unserved areas," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "It would not affect any area that is already being planned for. It has to be in an unserved area by definition."
There are no new jobs as a result of the project.
Council on Monday gave first reading to the resolution and ordinance providing for the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive. The term of the agreement is for 30 years at a 6% assessment ratio. The assessment ratio is used to determine one's property tax liability.
In other matters, council gave second reading to an ordinance that will provide businesses in the county an additional month to pay their business license taxes without any late penalties under a new state law.
The law will make the due date for business licenses April 30 throughout the state. The penalty for not paying the license will begin in May.
Currently, Orangeburg County's business license due date is Dec. 31, with a renewal date of March 31. The penalties have started in April.
The new state law comes into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Council also gave second reading to an ordinance rezoning 3136 North Road from residential to commercial for the opening of a plant nursery business.
The property is on .95 acres on North Road near Tractor Supply Company.
The property currently has an unoccupied residence on it. The property is within 290 feet of other commercially zoned properties.
The Orangeburg County Planning Commission had previously approved the rezoning request. There was no opposition to the request.
In other business:
- Council Vice Chairwoman Janie Cooper-Smith asked council members to provide her the top five roads of their respective districts that are "hot spots" of litter. Cooper-Smith asked for the information in order for the county's plans to apply for a future litter grant.
"The money we have lost as a result of the census we cannot afford to lose any grants," Cooper-Smith said. "We need all the grants we can get."
- Council recognized November As National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month.
The month aims to educate the public as to the reasons individuals are hungry and homeless including the shortage of affordable housing in the county for those who are low income.
The awareness also aims to encourage individuals to support homeless assistance services and to volunteer to help the homeless.
- Councilwoman Deloris Frazier expressed thanks to the Orangeburg County Library staff for a "job well done" at the library's grand opening Oct. 29.
Frazier also gave a shout out to Orangeburg County Fire District Director Teddy Wolfe and all the volunteer firefighters who ensured the safety of trick-or-treaters during Halloween.