Agencies prepare as temps decline; officials provide winter safety tips

Cold northeast winds caused temperatures to drop Friday morning, setting the stage for a wintry mix of ice, sleet and snow across The T&D Region.

Local emergency officials and utility departments spent the day finalizing storm preparations.

“We are getting resources in place to prepare in the event we get some type of icing and need to respond to downed trees and power lines,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

Temperatures dropped to 34 degrees on Friday morning, with a 15 mph wind sending the wind chill value to the middle 20s. Forecasts were calling for freezing rain to begin on Friday afternoon. Light sleet and some flakes of snow were also expected to begin after dark.

The National Weather Service forecast The T&D Region could receive up to a quarter of an inch of ice. The greatest ice accumulations were forecast areas near the Interstate 95 corridor.

The forecasts called for total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch for both Orangeburg and Bamberg counties. Calhoun County could see up to an inch of snow, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities was preparing meals for its linemen on Friday. It had additional crews on standby.

DPU spokesman Randy Etters said if ice accumulations stay below a quarter of an inch, widespread outages are not anticipated. There could be sporadic outages.

“If folks lose power, go to the website and report an outage if they have their cell phone,” Etters said. DPU's new smart meter technology will typically notify the utility about outages.

He recommended customers not call because lines could be busy.

Etters said the most important thing for individuals to remember is to not approach or touch downed or damaged power lines.

“Consider all lines on the ground to be energized,” Etters said. “Just stay away from them.”

He says individuals can call 911 and dispatch crews will inform the utility about the issue.

Motorists are reminded to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as road conditions will be slippery. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 511 for road conditions.

There is also a chance of black ice Saturday morning. Black ice is a glaze of transparent ice that can cause dangerous road conditions.

The bulk of the wintry precipitation is forecast to be out of the area by early Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to reach about 40 under partly sunny skies.

Sunday morning is expected to be the coldest morning in the area so far this season. Lows in Orangeburg are forecast to drop to 21 degrees. Letting faucets drip Saturday night is encouraged to prevent water from freezing.

Temperatures for later in the week are expected to become more seasonal for this time of year.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows will be in the upper 20s to 30s through Thursday. No wintery precipitation is forecast through Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.