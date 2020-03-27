Agencies announce coronavirus-related changes

This is the third limited-access directive the Park Service has made this month in response to public health advisories. Earlier, state parks cancelled all large-group gathering reservations and suspended all interpretive programming and special events for March. Those suspensions remain in place through April. For two days this week, parks closed day-use areas like picnic grounds, lakefronts and trails. Those areas will remain closed through April 30 as well.

More time

to get REAL ID

The Department of Homeland Security has announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act of 2005 from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

“I’m pleased to see DHS made this necessary decision in light of current events impacting our state and nation related to COVID-19,” said South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “This extension gives South Carolinians additional time and further ensures wait times at SCDMV offices remain low versus growing to four or six hours like we have been anticipating.”