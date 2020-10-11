Ag ed teachers in high demand: Clemson program looks to help meet the need

Keomba McNeely graduated from Clemson in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries biology. She participated in the certificate program when she came back to earn a master’s degree. McNeely, who is from Goose Creek, is the first student to earn the add-on certificate.

“Participating in this program has taught me how to involve students in the learning process so that they will gain a better understanding of what is being taught and be successful,” McNeely said. “Being successful will boost their confidence. They will enjoy learning and become eager to learn more.”

McNeely plans to use project-based learning related to agriculture as part of her lesson plans when she starts teaching science at NEXT School Eagle Ridge in Salem this fall.

“I also will encourage students to become involved in the 4-H club and the FFA organization,” she said. “These experiences provide excellent learning opportunities for students outside the classroom. By participating in these activities, students can learn about agriculture, as well as what they can do to help make their communities thrive.”