Afterschool programs celebrated

DENMARK – The Denmark-Olar Lights on Afterschool event was held on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Denmark City Hall.

About 180 Denmark-Olar students were in attendance and 200 people were present.

Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright gave special remarks. Lindsey Toomer, elementary site coordinator, gave the purpose of the event.

Denmark-Olar students and staff joined more than 8,000 communities and 1 million Americans in celebrating afterschool programs for the 23rd Annual Lights on Afterschool campaign.

Afterschool Alliance organized the national event in an effort to show the importance of afterschool programs and resources that students need to become most successful in school.

Zelda Douglas, director of the Denmark-Olar afterschool programs in Bamberg County schools, says this year's program is focused on learning recovery.

“Instructors, staff members and more are meeting students where they are and helping to fill in learning gaps that have resulted from missed instruction time as a result of COVID-19. The related arts and activities programs have helped better shape the futures of the students. It has been reported that students that take arts and sports programs demonstrate improved verbal, reading and math skills and also show a greater capacity for higher-order thinking skills such as analyzing and problem-solving,” Douglas said.

Students have 45 minutes dedicated to homework help. Many afterschool teachers are teaching their day school students, which helps the process. The cheerleader and sports coaches are also working with students.

They serve over 100 middle/high school students daily.

Students benefit from the support gained through the afterschool program. They have been able to complete tasks, homework and participate in extracurricular activities.

Currently, there is a waiting list for both the elementary and middle school afterschool programs.

Denmark schools have had an afterschool program in effect for the last six years consistently. The program was able to continue during the pandemic. This year, the program has expanded to the high school.

This program is significant because more than 200 students are served daily. Snacks and transportation are also provided daily, and students are safe during afterschool instruction.

Students are provided with homework assistance, tutoring, direct instruction and related-arts programs.

To learn more about Afterschool Alliance, visit www.afterschoolalliance.org/loaHistory.cfm.