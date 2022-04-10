After two-year absence, Frog Jump returns

In the town of Springfield lies the competition of the Governor’s Frog Jump. Ever since the 1960s, people have been traveling to compete with aspirations of winning.

Those aspirations have been delayed for two years, but now the event returns with the excitement of rekindling old friendships with people who make their way back to town for the festival.

“Having all of our friends and relatives show up, it’s kind of like a reunion. Most people come home for Easter, so we have a lot of people who grew up in Springfield that come back. We have our friends who have been coming back for years,” Mayor Ed Furtick said.

COVID-19 canceled the festivals for the years 2020 and 2021. The town will now be filled with cheer knowing that their annual Frog Jump will come back home.

“We’re very excited to jump these frogs. Two years is a long time of not being able to jump these frogs and some of them got too old to jump now,” Furtick said.

The people are joyous to have the event back in town.

“They’re excited, we have them calling town hall and we’re selling t-shirts. Everyone is excited and it’s almost like Christmas, everyone around is cleaning up their properties,” Furtick said.

There’s to be events for children on top of seeing the Frog Jump in itself. There will be a carnival and an Easter egg hunt.

“There’s a lot for the kids. They love a carnival, and they love seeing the frogs jump. Sometimes the frogs get out of the arena and some children help catch the frog,” Furtick said.

The history of the festival goes back decades to when three brothers from the Springfield area won the second Governor’s Fog Jump contest and with their victory, at the time the Springfield mayor got the governor to move the annual Frog Jump to its current location.

“We have an arena, a lily pad, and the frog gets three jumps. And then we’ll measure how far the third jump is. These aren’t your average little frogs around your house, these are big boys. For some years, they’ll send the winning frog to California to jump in nationals,” Furtick said.

The events are running over a three-day schedule starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, with a game of bingo. They will be having a street dance on Friday, and they are ending off the festivities Saturday with a performance by musical artist David Cooler.

“My favorite part is seeing people we haven’t seen in some time and spending time with old friends,” Furtick said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0