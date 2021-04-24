After 'the walk' at Claflin, their eyes are on careers

“When I decided to transfer to an HBCU, I went online to see what schools had nationally ranked business programs. I saw that Claflin was ranked among the top-10 HBCUs and the university’s School of Business was a top-10 program as well. I submitted my application and now I am a graduating senior.”

When asked what she would tell prospective students considering Claflin as a place to continue their education, Landon-Luckett said, “It’s a family atmosphere and I recommend it highly. You hear it a lot – but it’s true. From finding me a room when I first arrived, receiving a scholarship and being mentored about life and career opportunities by my professors, it has been a great experience.”

The disruption caused by COVID-19 sparked a myriad of behavioral, emotional and social issues on college campuses across the nation. However, it also provided students like Landon-Luckett an opportunity to recognize the importance of mental health.