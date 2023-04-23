St. Matthews resident Daphnne Blacks life changed in August 2019.

Blacks lived a very active life working as a loader for the United Parcel Service.

Getting around and lifting heavy items was a daily part of her job, but in the summer of 2019, Blacks got into a vehicle accident that left her without movement in her legs.

Losing her mobility, Blacks could no longer work with UPS and had to look for another job.

Her motivation to find employment led her to the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department in January 2020.

Determined to get on her feet, Blacks began her transition journey back to work while receiving physical therapy services at The Works Physical Therapy Inc.

Blacks was given a vocational assessment to determine job placement and it was determined that a receptionist or information clerk would be best suited for her.

As Blacks continued her physical therapy at The Works in Bamberg, she was welcomed into the business as a new employee of the Orangeburg office.

Blacks was given a four-week job tryout to learn the office procedures and then was hired in February 2022 as a receptionist.

For her can-do attitude dependability and motivation, Blacks was honored as the 2023 Employee of the Year April 19 during the 15th annual Greater Orangeburg Area Mayors’ Committee on Employment for People with Disabilities breakfast awards ceremony at Cornerstone Church in Orangeburg.

The event was sponsored by the Orangeburg Morning Rotary Club.

Blacks appreciates the recognition.

"It makes me feel good because I worked hard to get this far to where I am," she said. "I love my job. I absolutely love it."

Blacks said though it was a challenging time after the accident, she kept moving forward.

"What kept me going was my children, me, number one," she said. "I wanted my independence back. I didn't want to be a burden on anyone so that is what kept me going."

Blacks was honored, along with businesses, for their employment of people with disabilities, a practice that Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board officials say enriches their lives and gives them a chance to be their best.

Dr. Eddie Glenn Bryant, co-chair of the Greater Orangeburg Area Mayors' Committee, along with Dr. Shirley Madison, said the awards breakfast is an event she looks forward to each year.

"We work very hard over the year each year to work with companies and businesses throughout the community to educate them and we work really hard with our consumers to get them into preparation to go work into those businesses and industries," she said. "This is very special."

Freddie Boan, area supervisor of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun County Vocational Rehabilitation, said, 'We are all one traffic light, one accident away from our life changing in a way that will present challenges to us forever.'

"Daphnne Blacks is us," he said. "As a community we need to embrace that."

Boan offered a challenge to employers to make their place of employment welcoming to those with disabilities and special needs.

"Take a little time and show a little love," Boan said. "As employers, I think ... our job is to look at removing the barriers to give individuals with disabilities a chance. Inclusivity works and disability is part of inclusivity."

"This is a celebration," Program Director for the Orangeburg County Department of Special Needs Board Jimmie Boland said, noting it is about honoring businesses and government that have helped individuals have a better opportunity for success. "In this day and time for people to reach out and help somebody secure a job and for that person to want that job and then continue in that job is very important."

"Often people will look the other way and not look at what the person can achieve," Boland said.

Orangeburg-Morning Rotary President Dr. Kalu Kalu thanked employers for their help in employing people with disabilities.

"You don't have to be in the health care business to be able to help those who are in need," Kalu said. "The Rotary Club appreciates everything that you do. Whatever you do, do it with your heart, not for self recognition because we are all disciples of Christ doing the work of the Lord."

Among those employers recognized at the ceremony were:

• 2023 Small Employer of the Year -- The Maude Schiffley Chapter of the SPCA doing business as Orangeburg SPCA. The The Small Employer has 25 and fewer employees.

"I love working with the Vocational Rehab facility," Orangeburg SPCA Director Alicia "Ali" Ramirez said upon receiving the award, adding that providing persons with disabilities jobs is a pleasure. "It is good for them and the dogs and the cats, though they usually prefer the dogs."

Ramirez said the SPCA employs one to two individuals from Vocational Rehabilitation every two to three months.

"Their support has been essential in determining the paths forward for a number of consumers, namely those that have a love for animals and are physically able to care and tend to them," according to the nomination form for the Ruf Road business award, noting the Orangeburg SPCA has provided training as well as helped to identify needs and areas of improvement by helping individuals develop the skills to increase their employability.

"It seems that the Orangeburg SPCA is not only on the business of nurturing animals, but also nurturing and influencing individuals in need of an opportunity to demonstrate that they are capable of obtaining and maintaining gainful employment."

• 2023 Medium Employer of the Year -- Columbia Road Piggly Wiggly in Orangeburg. The Medium Employer has between 26 and 250 employees.

The store was recognized for providing opportunities for SCVR individuals in trial work experiences, work-based learning experiences, job tryout and direct placements.

The store provides persons with disabilities jobs in stocking, bagging, cart attendants and cleaners. The store was also recognized for seeking out persons with disabilities to fill their employment needs. The store currently has a number of persons with disabilities on their staff.

The store also provides transportation to those with disabilities and also provides a flexible work schedule.

"It is an honor to accept this award that we can continue to help the community to grow with the youth because without the youth we will not be able to continue what we are able to do as a county as a whole or the city as a whole," Piggly Wiggly Co-operator Cheray Stillinger said. "We always want to give the person with the disability a chance to prove themselves."

"What I have experienced are the ones with the disability give their heart and soul to it vs. when you have the average person," she said. "They work hard but the disabled person puts more pride in their job. They do a phenomenal job."

2023 Large Employer of the Year -- Orangeburg County. The large employer has over 251 employees.

The county was recognized for its provision of employment to about 80 individuals who work beside county employees providing custodial and janitorial services.

Administrative Assistant with Orangeburg County Building and Grounds Cindi Williams said employing individuals with disabilities is "very important."

"It gives opportunities," she said, noting those persons with disabilities and special needs who work in the county are inspirational.

"They are always always in such a great mood they make our day," Williams said. "Sometimes I can be in a bad mood and they can come in and start talking. It is very uplifting for them to be with us."

About 12 years ago a partnership was developed that gave Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board access to work opportunities.

"What started as an opportunity for maybe eight to 10, employment work opportunities quickly grew to 15 and then to around 25," the nomination said. "In a short time, the number doubled to 50 and almost doubled again to around 80. This has not stopped, more employment work opportunities are showing up."

"The current numbers could push from 90 and hopefully pushing toward 100 employment work opportunities," the nomination narrative continued.

Mayor's Committee for Employment of People with Disabilities

The Mayor's Committee for Employment of People with Disabilities is a vision that began with a 2006 meeting between Orangeburg Mayor Paul Miller, retired university professor Dr. Eddie Glenn Bryant and Shirley Madison, coordinator of the Orientation and Mobility Program at South Carolina State University.

The equitable access to employment opportunities for qualified persons having physical, mental, sensory or cognitive disabilities is the goal of the nonprofit committee, which seeks to encourage employers in the area to hire people with disabilities.

The mayor's committee falls under the (South Carolina) Governor's Committee for Employment of People with Disabilities, which falls under the President's Committee for Employment of People with Disabilities.

The governor's committee works cooperatively with a network of existing mayor's committees throughout the state.