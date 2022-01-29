After 50 years at The T&D, Publisher Cathy Hughes has eyes on future of newspapers

Cathy Culler Hughes began her career at The Times and Democrat on Jan. 10, 1972.

And now, 50 years later, The T&D’s publisher is still enthusiastic about her job.

“People ask me, ‘When are you going to retire?’” Hughes said.

“And I say, ‘I don’t have a calendar with that date on it yet. I don’t know. It’s still exciting and challenging for me. I don’t want to miss anything and I love to work.’”

The lifelong North resident has witnessed The Times and Democrat go from strictly a printed newspaper to being more than that – it’s now part of a 77-enterprise company that reaches across the nation through innovative digital advertising.

Hughes is grateful for a career that’s allowed her to be in the middle of an industry that’s changing and innovating.

“I’ve never been more optimistic than today, with everything that we can do and the resources behind us,” Hughes said.

“We have more paid subscribers now than the year before because we have both print and digital,” she said.

Hughes’ T&D beginnings

“I don’t know how many people at 17 or 18 know what they want to do for their life’s work, but I knew I was going to the University of South Carolina. I became acquainted with some of the journalism school – the dean, the faculty – and decided to major in journalism,” she said.

She took a reporting class, advertising classes and worked at The T&D the summer between her sophomore and junior years.

“That sealed the deal and I knew that I would continue in journalism,” she said.

The 1968 North High School graduate was a student at the University of South Carolina “during campus demonstrations and all of that.”

“It was an exciting time to be on campus,” she said.

She wanted to marry her high school sweetheart, but listened to her parents, who said, “You have to finish school before you get married.”

Hughes would’ve worked at The T&D during the summer between her junior and senior years of college, but she decided to go to summer school so she could finish a semester early and get married.

And that’s what she did. On Dec. 19, 1971, just days after graduation, she married Randy Hughes.

She started her career at The T&D less than a month later.

The first year at The T&D was full of exciting news events.

On a Sunday afternoon in October 1972, a fire burned The T&D and its press.

“There are some things in life you never wanted to face, but when you did, then you say, ‘Since it happened, I’m so glad I was there and didn’t miss it,’” Hughes said. She said the fire was such an event.

“I saw what working at a newspaper meant: a team that comes together no matter the challenges or circumstances,” she said.

She and co-workers salvaged what they needed to get the newspaper printed for the next day’s edition.

They took the pages for the next day’s edition to The Sumter Daily Item to be printed.

The front page, “had an aerial photo of our burning building,” Hughes said.

“We never missed an edition,” she said.

The T&D was temporarily housed first at the old Hotel Eutaw and then at the Sifley Building for several weeks following the fire. But after 30 days, a new press was installed and the newspaper was printed in Orangeburg once again.

Then in February 1973, South Carolina experienced historic snow levels.

“You talk about challenges,” Hughes said. “Again, we never missed an edition. I can’t say we got every paper delivered, but all subscribers got every paper eventually.”

In September 1989, another historic weather event hit the Palmetto State: Hurricane Hugo.

Hughes had electricity at her home in North. But when she arrived at work, she discovered much of Orangeburg was without it – including The T&D.

The late Dean Livingston, who was the longtime T&D publisher then, said, “What are we going to do? We’ve got to find a generator.”

Hughes responded, “I’ve got electricity.” She and her co-workers gathered what they needed to assemble the next day’s edition and laid the pages out on a pool table in the playroom at her house.

They returned to Orangeburg where a generator was whirring along at The T&D.

The Bamberg Advertizer-Herald printed the next day’s paper, and again The T&D did not miss an edition, Hughes said.

While The T&D continues to serve as an award-winning newspaper, it’s evolved into much more than a printed medium.

Innovation and The T&D

In 2002, Lee Enterprises acquired The T&D from Howard Publications and it’s been on the cutting edge of technology since, Hughes explained.

And keeping in step with technology is woven into The T&D’s fabric.

Hughes said Livingston “would’ve loved to have seen what was going on now” with innovation at The T&D.

“I owe a lot to Dean Livingston,” she said. “He put together a really good team here and many of us are still here.”

“Dean Livingston was an awesome publisher and leader of The Times and Democrat. He hired me. He was a mentor until the day he left and beyond,” she said.

“You talk about innovation, this newspaper was the first in the state, I believe, to go to ‘cold type’ – which is not using the linotype, which was the hot metal,” Hughes said. “Cold type” as it was called in the 1960s and 1970s, referred to photographic or computer-based typesetting.

“We are so much more. We are a full-service digital enterprise – both news and advertising,” Hughes said.

“My focus, for the last few years, has been more in advertising, almost exclusively because we don’t just advertise to The T&D Region market – Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun counties – we sell advertising to appear anywhere somebody wants to reach,” she said.

“So we’re not just able to provide products in The T&D and TheTandD.com. We can sell, for example, if you have a branch in Seattle, Washington, we can make the digital advertising appear in that market,” she said.

“It is truly altogether different from when I started and altogether different from the early 2000s,” she said.

“One of the biggest challenges is for our customers to be aware of everything we can do for them to succeed,” she said.

“You hear us talk about supporting local journalism. That is our mission, but we are a business,” Hughes said.

“We have no grants, no subsidies, we’re not a non-profit. We are a for-profit business, but our mission is to provide information – whether that’s news or whether that’s advertising information – we disseminate that information in multiple ways over multiple channels,” she said.

“How an individual wants to receive that information is up to them,” she added.

“I don’t care if you want to read the print paper or if you want to read it on your phone, my job is to make sure we are doing the best we can at providing that information,” Hughes said.

“I still hear people say, ‘Oh, don’t you hate that internet?’ ‘Didn’t that internet kill your business?’” she said.

“No, it opened up so many more opportunities and The Times and Democrat – this enterprise, this business located right here in Orangeburg – is represented all over this country and well thought of,” she said.

“And it’s almost like we have to convince the people here of the job we’re doing.”

Hughes said The T&D has established a 140-year-old brand as a newspaper among locals, but now, the newspaper is “just one part of what we do.”

“We are a full-service, digitized company that prints a well-known, long-standing newspaper,” she said.

Lee Enterprise’s largest newspaper is The St. Louis (Missouri) Post-Dispatch, Hughes said.

The innovators there developed a full advertising agency, Amplified, that works with all 77 enterprises within Lee.

“That’s how we do our video ads, e-commerce and more,” she said.

Community and The T&D

“I’m proud of Orangeburg. I’m proud of this region. I’m proud of this organization and the people here and many times I refer to The Times and Democrat as ‘Orangeburg’ because I’m part of a 77-newspaper organization,” Hughes said.

Fifteen of the 77 newspaper enterprises across the country in Lee report to Orangeburg, Hughes said. She became a group publisher of multiple Lee Enterprises locations in 2017.

“That’s really a compliment to Orangeburg and The Times and Democrat, not me. No one person can succeed by themselves in this business,” she said.

Hughes is proud of the community partner The T&D is to Orangeburg and the region.

A violent tragedy shook Orangeburg on Feb. 8, 1968. Three young men – South Carolina State College students Samuel Hammond and Henry Smith and Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton – were killed and 28 others injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

The event became known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

Hughes recalled that, “Year after year it seemed the community was debating this issue around the anniversary time and it was getting very polarized.”

In 1998, on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, “Dean Livingston and I attended a series of meetings of community leaders – Black and white – and out of that came an effort of healing,” Hughes said.

“We set up a full page with an originally written (statement) about ‘let us heal ourselves’ and how we needed to remember and recognize on every anniversary of that event, but could we try to do that as one people, not two sides?” Hughes said.

“Many community leaders came in and signed that statement – Black and white – and I think it made a big impact,” Hughes said.

“For years we ran that statement as an editorial on the anniversary. I hope it went a ways in healing this community because by 1998, it was not totally healed yet,” Hughes said.

“I don’t think it will ever be 100% healed, but we acknowledged it was an event not to forget. We could not forget, but we needed to heal,” Hughes said.

Hughes is thankful for the partnerships The T&D has with South Carolina State University, Claflin University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, local governments, medical facilities and business organizations, and works hard to be a good community citizen.

In September 2004, The T&D led the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Orangeburgh District, culminating with a “community birthday party.”

Similarly, in 2006, The T&D celebrated with a community event for the newspaper’s 125th birthday.

On April 26, 2007, the first national debate of the Democratic presidential primaries was held at S.C. State.

“We went all out,” Hughes said of The T&D.

“We hosted a reception for all the media, which included international media,” she said.

“We actually won a Lee Enterprises President’s Award for our coverage and everything associated with that event,” Hughes said.

In 2021, The T&D marked 140 years. It’s only had five publishers in nearly 1-1/2 centuries.

“I hope Orangeburg realizes how fortunate it is to have a daily newspaper, not how fortunate it is to have The Times and Democrat – to have a daily newspaper,” Hughes said.

“How would you find out credible information without journalists who have integrity and are objective and who take seriously what they do? I’m proud to be associated with journalists,” Hughes said.

On Hughes’ 50th anniversary at The T&D, the newspaper began printing the Florence Morning News.

“This is a positive move for Orangeburg as it keeps that business and workforce in South Carolina and more specifically in Orangeburg, and it proves Orangeburg – The Times and Democrat – is competitive with other newspaper printing facilities,” she said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

