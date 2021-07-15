Afghan exit hits close to home for Orangeburg veteran

The administration has said it will begin the evacuation of Afghans who helped the U.S. in the war effort by month's end.

Officials have said that one possibility is to relocate them to neighboring countries in Central Asia where they could be protected from possible retaliation by the Taliban or other groups.

The White House and State Department have declined comment on the numbers to be relocated or where they might go.

Connor says he is happy it is being done but says the way it is being handled is a "public relations" move.

"Our seeming mistake in planning will hurt us later when we need future such help from those in foreign nations," Connor said. "We need to show loyalty to those who showed us loyalty, and many an interpreter was responsible for saving many an American’s life."

"I think the hasty nature of the pullout, and not planning to protect many interpreters/families and extricate much of our weaponry/equipment, sends a bad message," Connor said. "In making the decision to leave, this administration should have done a much better job of planning to protect Afghan allies. That’s something I will think about throughout the rest of my life, as we appear to have left many of those allies behind to a cruel fate."