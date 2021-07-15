Afghan exit hits close to home for Orangeburg veteran

It has been nearly 20 years since the United States military ousted the Taliban and hunted down al-Qaida in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Recently, the U.S. military vacated the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, which at its peak in 2012 saw about 100,000 U.S. troops pass through the compound.
Leaving the airfield is one of the many steps the military is taking to withdraw from the country, an exit the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.
Retired U.S. Army Col. and Orangeburg attorney Bill Connor served in Afghanistan for 15 months as the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan National Security Forces in Helmand Province.
There Connor was involved in frequent combat, including direct firefights with Taliban fighters and indirect missile and mortar attacks.
Connor came close to death when he was almost killed in a mortar attack and then was sprayed with gunfire while on an enemy compound.
The current withdrawal of troops from the country hits close to home for Connor, who says the departure, while expected, is being done without proper planning. That could prove detrimental to Afghan allies and possibly to the U.S. in the future.
"I was a bit surprised about what appears to be a lack of planning for some key areas of the pullout, particularly the plan to protect interpreters and their families," Connor said. "Those interpreters put themselves on the line in combat for Americans in Afghanistan, and we owe it to them to protect them from the wrath of the Taliban."
The administration has said it will begin the evacuation of Afghans who helped the U.S. in the war effort by month's end.
Officials have said that one possibility is to relocate them to neighboring countries in Central Asia where they could be protected from possible retaliation by the Taliban or other groups.
The White House and State Department have declined comment on the numbers to be relocated or where they might go.
Connor says he is happy it is being done but says the way it is being handled is a "public relations" move.
"Our seeming mistake in planning will hurt us later when we need future such help from those in foreign nations," Connor said. "We need to show loyalty to those who showed us loyalty, and many an interpreter was responsible for saving many an American’s life."
"I think the hasty nature of the pullout, and not planning to protect many interpreters/families and extricate much of our weaponry/equipment, sends a bad message," Connor said. "In making the decision to leave, this administration should have done a much better job of planning to protect Afghan allies. That’s something I will think about throughout the rest of my life, as we appear to have left many of those allies behind to a cruel fate."
Connor believes the U.S. should leave a residual force of under 10,000 troops to keep the nation relatively stable and to provide the Afghan government a chance to learn to operate on their own without American help.
He noted in the 1920s and 1930s, a similar situation was seen in Haiti and Nicaragua. A small element of U.S. Marine advisers in both of those countries kept stability near the Panama Canal.
Nonetheless, Connor said the war in Afghanistan was just.
"After 9-11, we had no choice but to go into Afghanistan when the Taliban continued offering safe haven to Bin Laden and Al Qaeda," he said. "We could not risk another 9-11 that was planned and executed from Afghanistan killing thousands of Americans."
"That is a reason I have never regretted my decision to volunteer for duty in Afghanistan," Connor said. "We did make a difference in driving the Taliban from power, as we have not suffered another 9-11 attack."
Connor said the message sent by the U.S. 20 years ago should have rang loud and clear to enemies of the U.S. that the U.S. means business when attacked.
In hindsight, Connor said he did not believe it was a wise move to get involved with nation-building in the country.
"That was a mistake, as we set expectations of what we could do which were never realistic and, frankly, not our duty," he said. "Our duty was protection of Americans from attack, and not the rebuilding of Afghanistan into a western-style democracy."
As far as veterans like him are concerned, the withdrawal is something that is not a surprise as it was suggested by President Donald Trump and now is being followed through by President Joe Biden.
"It is disappointing to see the Taliban coming back to power so quickly around the country after our years of training Afghans and helping the fledgling government," Connor said. "I think we have learned some hard lessons through the experience about the limits of what we can and should do. Regardless, I will remain proud of my service and those I commanded and we did make a positive difference in protecting America (no more 9-11s)."
Though the drawdown is nearly complete, some issues still need to be addressed: making sure there is a new U.S. military command structure in Kabul and maintaining liaison with the Afghan military.
The U.S. intends to maintain a diplomatic presence in the country where it can support the Afghan people and the government, and prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists.