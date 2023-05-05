The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the S.C. Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning May 23 to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem in Orangeburg County and surrounding areas.

GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services.

Volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history and be able to contribute four to five hours a month for a child.

The Orangeburg and Calhoun County GAL Program is currently serving 160 children, but there are only 12 volunteer GALs to assist.

While GAL staff fill in the gaps, the need for more volunteers is urgent.

“We’re always looking for dedicated individuals who are passionate about advocating for children,” Recruitment and Training Director Christy Vinson said.

Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. Contact David McAlhaney, regional recruiter and trainer, at 843-277-5849 or David.McAlhaney@chlidadvocate.sc.gov to learn more about this volunteer opportunity.