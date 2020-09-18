Advertizer Herald papers closing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg’s Advertizer Herald Publishing is closing and will cease publication of its weekly newspapers in the area: the Advertizer Herald, the Santee Striper and the Holly Hill Observer.

General Manager Chasity Ayer Rice posted on Facebook, “I hate to say but the rumor going around town that The Advertizer Herald (this includes The Santee Striper & The Holly Hill Observer) is closing is sad but true. 9/30 will be our last paper.

“The owners have decided to sell or close all but 1 of their papers (all are in the upstate but The Advertizer).”

The papers are owned by Manchester, Georgia-based Trib Publications.

Johnny Kuykendall of Trib Publications confirmed the closings and said a press release would be forthcoming, but it was not available as of press time.

The late Carl Kilgus Sr. and his wife, Betty, founded Kilgus Printing Co. in 1956.

A year later, the couple established the North Trade Journal weekly newspaper in North. It has since closed.

In 1967, the Advertizer was founded and six years later, Kilgus acquired the Bamberg Herald. The two newspapers were merged to become The Advertizer Herald.