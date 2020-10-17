'Adult daycare on steroids': The Oaks PACE program marks special month

The Oaks PACE, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, is a special entity that for more than a decade has been delivering health-related care and providing a multitude of supportive services to older individuals with chronic-care needs in The T&D Region of Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

“This program means the world to me. I have been here about a year and I get one-on-one attention,” said Joe Carn, who credits the rehab center with helping him to get back on his feet, to walk on his own with the aid of a cane.

“We are like an adult daycare on steroids. We do a little bit of everything for our participants. We provide for their medical needs and their transportation,” said Diane Johnson, PACE Center director, who pointed out the fact that the center located on Founder’s Court in Orangeburg is one of three such facilities in South Carolina. The others are a part of Prisma Health in Greenville and Columbia.

Participants at the site are actively engaged in a variety of stimulating activities, such as arts and crafts and bingo, and they have access to a team of social workers, nurses, therapists and a full-time doctor.