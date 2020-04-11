Additional person tests positive in Bamberg; eight more people die of coronavirus in South Carolina

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional Bamberg resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday.

Statewide there are 144 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including eight additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80.

The additional deaths occurred in five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw and York counties.

There were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties.

There was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester County.

Bamberg County now has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths. The additional case is in Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code, which now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.