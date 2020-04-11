Additional person tests positive in Bamberg; eight more people die of coronavirus in South Carolina

An additional Bamberg resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday.
Statewide there are 144 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80.
The additional deaths occurred in five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw and York counties.
There were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties.
There was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester County.
Bamberg County now has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths. The additional case is in Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code, which now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.
Orangeburg County has 37 confirmed cases, 227 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of April 10, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,993 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,182 were positive and 8,811 were negative.
A total of 28,183 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Saturday morning, 5,657 hospital beds are available and 6,012 are utilized, which is a 51.5% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
