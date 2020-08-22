Additional Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Three Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus. One was middle-aged and two were elderly, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, one elderly Orangeburg County resident probably died of the coronavirus.
DHEC also reported that 14 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two Bamberg County residents and four Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 825 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 33 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 109,962 and confirmed deaths to 2,372.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 2,711 total cases and a total of 91 deaths and 3 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 510 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 400 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 95 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 66 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 89 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 131 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 0 new cases, 116 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 0 new cases, 176 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 55 total cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 152 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 59 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 10 new cases, 956 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 1 new case, 419 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 47 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 0 new cases, 202 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 72 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new cases, 65 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 9 new cases, 281 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 0 new cases, 176 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) –1 new case, 79 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 62 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 8 new cases, 405 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 2 new cases, 330 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 new cases, 128 total cases
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.