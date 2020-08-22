Additional Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus. One was middle-aged and two were elderly, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one elderly Orangeburg County resident probably died of the coronavirus.

DHEC also reported that 14 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two Bamberg County residents and four Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 825 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 33 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 109,962 and confirmed deaths to 2,372.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 2,711 total cases and a total of 91 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 510 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 400 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region: