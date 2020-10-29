Additional Orangeburg, Bamberg residents test positive for coronavirus

Eight more Orangeburg County residents and two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 918 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 166,344 and confirmed deaths to 3,645.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 3,310 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 689 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.