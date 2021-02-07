Additional coronavirus cases reported in region

An additional 56 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seven more Bamberg County residents and five more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No additional deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 2,228 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 412,996 and confirmed deaths to 6,846.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 56 new cases, 7,544 total cases and a total of 189 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,248 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,085 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 3 probable deaths.