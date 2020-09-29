Additional coronavirus cases reported in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Six more Orangeburg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures reported Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.
Statewide, there are 527 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,495 and confirmed deaths to 3,173.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,105 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 644 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 455 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.
Free DHEC testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Upcoming events include:
• Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg
• Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews
Partner testing
Community partners play an essential role in the state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
An event will be held on Sept. 30, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee
Permanent testing sites
There are permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
