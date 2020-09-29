Additional coronavirus cases reported in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Six more Orangeburg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures reported Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 527 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,495 and confirmed deaths to 3,173.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,105 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 644 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 455 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

Free DHEC testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Upcoming events include: