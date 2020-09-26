Additional coronavirus cases reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional seven Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two more Bamberg County residents, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 639 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,338 and confirmed deaths to 3,141.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,074 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 637 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 446 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

