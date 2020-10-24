 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Additional coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
0 comments
breaking

Additional coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Nine more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident and three more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 628 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,836 and confirmed deaths to 3,560.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 3,274 total cases and a total of 129 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 680 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 500 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mother of Santee teen speaks about her loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News