Additional coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Nine more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident and three more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 628 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,836 and confirmed deaths to 3,560.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 3,274 total cases and a total of 129 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 680 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 500 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.