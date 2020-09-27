 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Additional coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties
0 comments
alert top story

Additional coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, three more Bamberg County residents and five more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 569 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909 and confirmed deaths to 3,144.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 3,090 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 640 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 452 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of Stilton Road crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News