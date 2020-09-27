Additional coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, three more Bamberg County residents and five more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 569 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909 and confirmed deaths to 3,144.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 3,090 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 640 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 452 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.