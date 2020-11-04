Additional coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one more case was reported in Calhoun County and one more case was reported in Bamberg County.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 647 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 171,642 and confirmed deaths to 3,728.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,369 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 694 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 507 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.