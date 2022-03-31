Additional candidates file for local office

Several additional candidates have filed for local office in The T&D Region.

A story that appeared in Thursday’s edition did not include the names of several candidates whose names appeared on the S.C. Election Commission website later Wednesday.

The additional candidates are:

• S.C. House District 90 – Democrat Evert Comer Jr. has filed to run against incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg. Republican Sharon Carter is also seeking the seat. Comer represents District 6 on Bamberg County Council, and is also running for re-election to his council seat without opposition.

• S.C. House District 91 – Democrat Kevin Ray has filed to run against incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.

• S.C. House District 93 – Republican Jim Ulmer has filed to run against Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

• Orangeburg County Council District 6 – Aisha Graham, a Democrat, has filed to run against incumbent Deloris Frazier, also a Democrat.

Candidates seeking local political office had until noon Wednesday to make their intentions known. Party primaries will be held June 14 with any runoff scheduled for June 28.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

